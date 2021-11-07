Israeli start-ups allow insurance companies, rental agencies to inspect cars with AI





Car rental companies and insurance companies carry out more than 1 billion vehicle inspections each year. Israeli startup Ravin wants to use artificial intelligence to simplify the process and allow anyone with a smartphone to submit automated reports.

“The problem today is that most of these tests are done manually by people who are subjectively choosing what to report,” said Eliron Ekstein, CEO of Ravin. “Given the leasing company, when you take your car back to the dealer, it can take a week or two to be inspected if you leave it there, and you’ll receive a claim for damages later by email. Maybe it creates a fairly poor customer experience and causes a lot of problems in the industry. “

The manual process of automated inspection means that it can take some time for a company to return a leased vehicle to the road. Inspectors are also expected to make swift decisions, which may force insurance companies to pay unnecessary damages. “We estimate that about $ 25 per car remains on the table because of a subjective call by a human inspector,” Ekstein said.

With Ravin’s solution, users can simply take a video of the car and upload it to the system, and AI and machine learning will automatically identify the car and assess the damage. You can then upload the video to your company’s system via a web page without the user having to install the app.

“Our platform understands what angle the video is being shot at, what we see, and not only identifies the dents in the door, but also provides information on how to fix it. “Ekstein said. “You can estimate the amount of damages in advance before returning the car.”

Founded in 2019, Ravin has raised $ 25 million from investors, including $ 15 million. Series A was completed in March. Its investors include Shell Ventures, the investment arm of energy giant Royal Dutch Shell, and KAR Global, a car wholesale platform. The company’s headquarters are located in Haifa with 30 people, and another 30 people are dispersed in the United States, London, etc. Automobile (Credit: REUTERS / MIKE BLAKE) At the beginning of its founding, Ravin conducted a pilot test using a fixed CCTV camera. Large car rental companies like the Avis Budget Group. However, when the mobile phone camera system was developed in 2020, the company began to grow rapidly. Currently, we are collaborating with insurance companies around the world such as KBC Group in Belgium and leasing businesses such as Lexus and Toyota.

“Our clients can be rental companies, leasing companies, insurance companies, auction houses, or anyone who manages an industry fleet,” Ekstein said. “It helps the fleet run more smoothly and gives non-experts a tool to make fair car transactions without the need for third-party experts. It expects $ 1 billion in annual revenue. think.”

