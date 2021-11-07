Analysis of Google’s search data shows that politics played a major role in shaping the horror of COVID-19 in the United States.





Political partisanship more accurately predicts the risk of COVID-19 death than coronavirus cases or deaths, according to a new study examining Google search data. The study, published on PLOS One, revealed that there are significant differences between the states that supported Hillary Clinton and the states that supported Donald Trump in 2016.

According to Joan C. Timoneda, an assistant professor of political science at Purdue University, there are two main reasons for conducting this study.

“First, COVID-19 had a huge impact on politics,” explained Timoneda. “People’s intuition is that, as a society, the response to a pandemic should not be politicized, and we should all act according to the larger public good. This was certainly not the case, It’s fascinating. Second, I’ve been using Google Trends data for a while and wanted to see what patterns emerged regarding Google searches that could be used to explain pandemic politics. That is. “

Google Trends is a service that collects data about the search volume of a particular word or phrase in a particular place and time. In this case, researchers are interested in looking up a Google search for the phrase “die from the coronavirus” between February 18th and May 30th, 2020, in the early stages of a coronavirus outbreak in the United States. Had

Researchers have found that the search for “do you die from the coronavirus” is related to whether Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton won the state’s electoral college in the 2016 general election. .. Even after adjusting for factors such as population density, unemployment, and urbanity, Clinton’s winning states tended to search for phrases more often than Trump’s winning states.

Not surprisingly, a Google search for “Die from coronavirus” was more common in states with high numbers of coronavirus cases and deaths. However, “the correlation between people’s concerns about the virus and the actual number of cases and deaths is weaker than the relationship between concerns about the virus and the partisanship of the entire US state,” the researchers said.

“The response to pandemics is highly politicized, and state people who support Trump are far less likely to worry about coronavirus deaths, even when managing cases and deaths in the state. That’s what Timoneda told PsyPost.

The findings are consistent with other studies and provide evidence that political factions play an important role in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. For example, another PLOS One study found that shelter-in-place orders tend to be less effective in states with a high percentage of Trump voters.

“Google search is particularly good at capturing people’s feelings about a particular topic, and our research adds evidence to what others have found,” said Timoneda. “Interestingly, we focus on the first few weeks of the pandemic, but we still see that politics played a major role in shaping people’s beliefs about the pandemic.”

However, like all studies, new studies have some limitations.

“Google provides daily trend data, which is good,” said Timoneda. “But they are only available at the state level (and major metropolitan areas), so we cannot take advantage of the abundant district and county level data on the virus. This greatly improves the testing of the theory. And you will be able to use causal inference techniques that are not currently available. “

“We will continue to work on both Google Trends data and COVID-19 politics,” added Timoneda. “How we get out of this crisis as a society determines how well we can tackle other social crises in the future. Why people don’t act together, and polarization. It is essential to understand how the politics that we have contributed to bad public policy in an emergency. “

A study, “Will I die from the coronavirus? Google Trends data reveals that politics determines the fear of the virus,” was written by Joan C. Timoneda and Sebastin Vallejo Vera.

