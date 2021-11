Bearwalker CFO Headlines Inside Business College C Suite

Bear Walker Industries CFO / COO Brian Chainy (02) will be presenting The Business Behind (Skate) Board in the next Inside the C-Suite lecture series. Organized by the Louisiana Tech University Business College, this free lecture will take place on Friday, November 12, at 11:00 am at the Davis Auditorium (COB 101).

Brian has spent nearly 20 years building and transforming his organization, said Dr. Chris Martin, Dean of the Business College. Hearing about his experience, especially his current role at Bear Walker, is invaluable to our students and is as exciting as learning about one of the hottest custom skateboarding companies in the world. I know that.

After graduating from Tech with a business degree, Chany began her career as Air Force Acquisition Officer, transforming a maintenance operations center from a grease board into a fully centralized automated system. He became Chief Information Architect at the Air Force Research Laboratory. After serving in the Air Force, he focused his career on small businesses, growing multiple small and medium-sized government companies by an average of 150 percent per year.

He is currently CFO / COO of Bearwalker Industries, a custom skateboarding company with A-list clients such as pop superstar Billie Eilish, rapper Killer Mike, and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. I am. The company aims to record pop culture through custom maple skateboards and features collaborations with Pokemon and the NBA. Through his role, Chaney has led the company to increase its production capacity by a factor of 10 while maintaining the same board quality.

The Colleges Inside the C-Suite Lecture Series provides a forum for top corporate leaders from some of the most prominent companies in several countries to share their views on social, academic, and professionally important topics. increase. This series presents a platform for senior management to talk about cutting-edge issues, elaborate on trends, share wisdom, and provide students with important career inspiration and advice. We strive to inspire insightful conversations about the problem. Topics cover a variety of core business themes such as economic conditions, ethics, corporate responsibility, leadership, globalization, strategic planning, entrepreneurship, technology, innovation and diversity.

Focusing on the university’s core academic themes of technology, innovation and entrepreneurship, this collaborative curriculum program is designed to complement and extend what students are learning in the classroom.

For more information on Inside the C-Suite, please contact Mary Susan Britt ([email protected] or 318.257.3741), Executive Director of Development.

