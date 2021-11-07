Pokemon Brilliant Diamond Shining Pearl leaks early on switch





Game Freaks’ Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl remasters will be officially released for another two weeks, but some copies of upcoming Nintendo Switch games have already begun to be released. Fans are now digging through apparently leaked screenshots and videos for signs of previously unreleased fourth-generation content, such as Battle Frontier and the Distortion World area.

As originally reported by VGC, users claiming to have an early copy of the game posted about it on PokeLeakssubreddit. The user immediately deleted the post, but in the 24 hours since then, more images and videos have begun to flow online. For example, earlier today, a YouTube account called Pokey Masta uploaded a two-minute video showing a map of the town of Brilliant Diamond and Pokdex.

Another YouTube account, Poiters Basket, has uploaded footage of the first few gym battles and team galaxy battles. One thing players have noticed is the music with a MIDI sound that is different from what is shown in the official trailer. It’s unclear if it’s an optional setting or placeholder music that will be replaced in the first day patch.

The leaked footage also revealed new models, poses and animations for some Pokemon such as Vippa and Murkrow.

Players already know most of the game’s content since it was marketed as a faithful remake of the original, but some suspect it may contain bonus content that Nintendo hasn’t yet revealed in recent marketing. increase. The biggest surprise potential is that it includes Battle Frontier and Distortion World from Pokemon Platinum.

Battle Frontier is a post-game area that replaces the Diamond and Pearl Battle Tower, where players can play against tougher trainers to earn special points that can be redeemed for items. Distortion World, on the other hand, is an eerie additional dungeon that violates the laws of physics. Both appeared only in platinum. This is the third 4th generation game released two years after Diamond and Pearl. Platinum has not been remastered, so players want both areas to be added to these new versions.

In this way, the early leak of the game created the perfect environment for random people online to get the hope of Pokemon fans, but so far both areas have been added. There is no hard evidence. As a result, some desperate players have begun to analyze the textures of towns like sand gems to see if they match the look of diamonds and pearls or platinum.

Oddly enough, I wrote to Reddit fans. It looks like a mixture.Eterna Forest has been incorporated [Platinum] There is a shadow [Diamond and Pearl] For example, a tree.

Some footage has already been removed from YouTube as Nintendo has been actively working to eradicate leaks in the past, especially for Pokemon. In 2019, Nintendo hired an outside company specializing in forensic medicine to determine the cause of the Pokemon Sword and Shield leak. The leaker was eventually tracked down and brought to court, forcing a Nintendo lawyer to pay a $ 150,000 settlement and statutory costs.

Anyway, more information may continue to be leaked from the game in the next few days, but when it’s officially released on November 19, everyone can be sure that the content of Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl will be known. increase.

