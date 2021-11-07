Elon Musk asks Twitter followers if they should sell 10% of Tesla shares





Tesla CEO Elon Musk asked 62.5 million followers on Twitter if he should sell 10% of Tesla’s stake.

The wealthiest people in the world have previously said they could face “massive” tax bills this year as they have to exercise a large number of stock options scheduled for next year.

“Note: I don’t receive cash salaries or bonuses from anywhere. I only have stock, so the only way to pay taxes personally is to sell stock,” Musk said on Twitter on Saturday.

Recently, there is a lot of unrealized profits as a means of tax avoidance, so I propose to sell 10% of Tesla shares. Do you support this?

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) 1636226269000 “Recently, many are made with unrealized profits as a means of tax avoidance, so I propose to sell 10% of Tesla’s stock,” the Democratic Party proposed. He said, referring to “Millionaire Tax”.

Musk criticized the proposal to affect 700 billion billionaires and impose taxes on long-term capital gains on tradable assets, whether sold or not.

In the polls, seven hours after he posted, he received nearly two million responses, with 55% of respondents approving the offer to sell the shares. Voting is scheduled to end around 3 pm Sunday (Greenwich Mean Time).

According to Reuters calculations, Musk’s stake in Tesla reached about 170.5 million shares as of June 30, and based on Friday’s financial results, selling 10% of his stake would bring him to nearly $ 21 billion. Become.

“Inventory decreases”

According to Tesla’s filing, Mask has the option to buy 22.86 million shares each for $ 6.24, which will expire on August 13, next year. Tesla’s Friday closing price was $ 1,222.09.

In September, Musk said he was likely to pay more than half the tax on the profits from exercising the option. He also denied the possibility of taking out a loan backed by Tesla shares. “Stock prices don’t always go up, they go down,” he said at a code meeting.

Some Tesla directors, including his brother Kimbal Mask, have offloaded a large number of shares after Tesla shares hit a record high in late October.

Musk recently announced on Twitter that it will sell $ 6 billion in Tesla shares and donate it to the World Food Program (WFP).

His tweet frowned upon the financial world.

“We’re witnessing the masses on Twitter determining the outcome of a $ 25 billion coin toss,” venture investor Chamath Palihapitiya wrote on Twitter.

“We look forward to the day when the wealthiest people in the world pay taxes without relying on Twitter polls,” said Gabriel Zucman, a Berkeley economist.

Musk got into trouble with a tweet about keeping Tesla private in 2018.

