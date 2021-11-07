Dropbox hires former TechData executive Pia Broadley as APAC sales lead





File-sharing services specialist Dropbox has appointed former Tech Data Australia and New Zealand Vendor Alliance and Cloud Director Pia Broadley as sales manager for the new Asia Pacific (APAC).

Broadley has over 20 years of experience in the IT industry and has recently spent nearly four years at TechData, a global distributor.

She also spent time with Insight and Express Data, which was purchased by fellow distributor Dicker Data in 2014.

Broadley will work with a network of vendor partners to strengthen its channel strategy and enter the market in a newly created role at Dropbox. Within the APAC region, Dropbox books have approximately 140 channel partners.

Broadley says industry expertise has given him a broader understanding of what works in the context of customers, resellers, distributors and vendors.

Peripheral possibilities are our greatest growth opportunity, as they play an important role in bringing dropbox technology to market.

This channel is a trusted advisor to our customers and has taken them on a journey together to help them get and deploy the right solutions and provide ongoing support. This is basic.

Broadley said he would delve into the Dropbox Partner Program to explore what adds value and areas that need to be strengthened across the region.

I have already identified some areas where I believe we can strengthen our partnerships, support our partners in a way that is more aligned with their needs, and ensure that we have everything we need to succeed.

Read more Dropboxaxes 315 staff from the global workforce

Broadley emphasized three key aspects of optimizing vendor relationships: best technology, ease of doing business, and profitability.

She added that she hopes Dropbox will actually work with channel partners and as a result both businesses will grow and thrive.

Recently, Dropbox revealed third-quarter revenues for the period ending September 30, showing revenues up 12.9% year-on-year to US $ 550.2 million.

According to Drew Houston, co-founder and CEO of Dropbox, the third quarter is a major step towards record free cash flow, strong revenue growth, and a strategic goal of focusing on delivering more value to customers and shareholders. It was another strong quarter.

Read more Dropbox finally puts partner rebates on the table

We have shipped several new product experiences to help our customers with today’s challenges of distributed and remote work. We are confident in the future towards the vision of building one organized place for the content and all the workflows around it.

In March, Dropbox acquired document management company DocSend for US $ 165 million. DocSend provides document management, sharing and analysis.

