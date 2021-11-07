Ironically, I don’t like shopping lists remaining in Google Shopping.





I have 99 issues, but unfortunately my shopping list is one. Since Google moved the Grocery Shopping List from Google Keep to Shopping as a service last April, I’ve been constantly frustrated with that decision with many others. Those new places themselves are not bad. You can add grocery-specific features, such as sorting by department, or add them by voice, but it’s strange that they appear on your phone’s browser web page while you’re shopping. ..

This means that you cannot access it without a cellular connection. We will first inform you that you have experienced this in real time. When burned into a shopping app for Android, I was able to access the grocery list in the middle of Publix, even if they were victims of their metal roofs and terrible storms. At least this isn’t working until Google adds better offline support for PWAs.

Then in the browser menu[ホーム画面に追加]There are some annoying cases where you have to use a feature to add the web app to your phone’s home screen. You can do this, but it’s not only unobtrusive, it’s also a fairly common icon with a Chrome browser icon attached. It feels ad hoc, half-hearted, and in line with current Google philosophy.

It’s clear that the move from Keep (which was fine, by the way) to shopping on the list was facilitated by Google’s desire to direct users to buy its products through shopping services to compete with Amazon. .. Unfortunately, this decision means that the user experience has dropped significantly, and will continue a year later. I don’t know if Google has a bigger plan here, but they set it up and forgot, and now it feels like everything is suffering from results.

Attempts to add groceries by voice through the Google Assistant are currently plagued by problems, but Google doesn’t seem to be determined how to get users to proceed. Say “Hey Google” and show that my shopping list won’t open your list on the web that Google has rerouted. Instead, it will open assuming that a Google Keep note called Shopping is open. Otherwise, Keep will open and no results will be returned. what? Why is this a problem? It feels like some of the old features of the shopping list maintained by Keep are left there. Or, Google keeps it there so you can revert to it if your shopping fails.

In addition, if you add peanut butter to your shopping list or something similar on Android to Hey Google, Keep notes will open and be added, but through smart home devices such as Nest Hub and mini. When you do, the shopping list of Google Shopping. Then when I ask my assistant to remove it from the list, it tries to remove it from the Keeps Shopping List Note instead of removing it from the added web shopping, but I can’t. I’m sorry, I just added it literally, but I couldn’t find peanut butter in the shopping list. You can even export it by inserting a Hulk GIF here.

Again, Google wanted to mess with it, so it focused on profitable services over user experience, and the whole experience collapsed and fell apart. Not surprisingly, you have to give something in the end, right? Maybe not. People continue to use these services, despite my own expectations, hoping that they will improve through feedback, but so far it doesn’t seem to work.

The shopping list needs to be kept in Google Keep, and if you’re not interested in adding or removing things using the convenience of voice, you can keep it there, but for me it works. plug. Users often don’t need to lower the bar to benefit from something, but that’s my personal opinion. If Google is desperate to build a consistent system for task management and considers groceries as tasks, shift the list to tasks in the Google Chat room and access them by voice to add items. Or you need to be able to delete it. I’ve been managing groceries here for a while, but without voice automation in my smart home, I forgot to add things and it wasn’t worth it.

For now, I’m back in the shopping list on the web, but if these items didn’t arrive from the app and I’m away from other tasks of the day, I’ll check in to see what I need to buy. I will forget it. And that’s just terrible. Please tell me if you are dissatisfied with the whole system and how you currently use Google services to remember milk.

