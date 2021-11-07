Segway-Ninebot Announces S Kids





Segway-Ninebot, a world leader in short-haul solutions and robot services, has launched its state-of-the-art children’s smart self-balancing electric scooter. Equipped with the best safety features and smart technology, Segway-Ninebot S Kids makes electric scooters affordable yet incredibly fun for kids to enjoy. A new member of the Segway-Ninebot family is the latest addition to the rapidly expanding list of innovative products offered by technology conglomerates.

One of the main differences between the Segway-Ninebot S Kids and other Segway models is the size of the vehicle and the materials used to create it. The newly launched balance scooter is specially designed for children. The knee bar is tailored to the height of the child, the knee control pad is made of a soft and very durable material, and the area pedal is large enough for the child to stand firmly and control. .. The body of the scooter is very thin, but sturdy enough for children up to 132 pounds to use the device. The new device for children is available in three colors (black, blue and pink) and has the following key features:

Real-time intelligent voice safety reminder

The new SKids warn the rider in case of speeding, backwards, or low battery. Voice safety reminders also ensure that your child maintains the correct posture while riding.

Safe mode (maximum speed 7 km / h, 4.3 mph), beginner mode (maximum speed 10 km / h, 6.2 mph), sports mode (maximum speed 14 km / h, 8.7 mph).

Riders can turn a self-balancing scooter into a large remote control car. Riders can also use the app to control light settings, personalize their rides, and perform firmware upgrades.

Non-slip, maintenance-free solid tires

This versatile product makes it easy for riders to move forward in a variety of scenarios and terrains, including wetlands, sandstone, gentle slopes and small obstacles.

Smart protection mechanism

This device has an automatic deceleration function and is developed to automatically stop when no weight is detected. It also comes with pickup protection and safe speed limits.

Tom Hebert, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Segway-Ninebot, said: “And this is exactly the new Segway-Ninebot S Kids. It’s more secure than a dozen, but it’s not complicated to operate, and an eight-year-old kid has the thrill of riding a self-balancing scooter with an eye-pleasing butterfly wing design. Easy to enjoy. Real-time protection reminders allow children to make noise comfortably and enjoy the ride in the safest way possible, without stopping their protection.

The latest smart self-balancing electric scooters are compatible with Segway-Ninebot’s new mechanical kit, allowing kids to get the most out of their new device. Exciting innovations turn Segway rides into fun mecha-style rides, giving users twice the fun of games such as drifting water bullets and shooting.

The new Segway-Ninebot S Kids electric vehicle is available in three colors: black, blue and pink. This product is currently available for a suggested retail price of $ 499.99, and all versions are readily available on the official Amazon and Segways stores.

