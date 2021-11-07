Google Pixel Foldable coming in 2022: new leaks and release dates





Since the first leak in 2020, engineers have been eagerly awaiting Google Pixel Foldable devices. Previously, the Google Pixel Fold was scheduled to launch in 2021 alongside the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. However, there were no signs of that at the launch event.

Today, the leaker has hinted that a search engine giant foldable device will be available in 2022 and may not have the same camera upgrades as the latest Pixel lineup.

Google is said to have a major plan for the device and has already begun work on two project codenames. They also announced a mid-cycle Android update focused on tablets and foldables.

There are many leaks, rumors, and some credible information about Google’s long-awaited collapsible feature. All of them are summarized here. Check out the main points about what PixelFold looks like.

Google Pixel Foldable-Rumor Name and Release Date

According to a previous leak, Google codenamed two projects, “Passport” and “Jumbojack.” Both are said to be exclusive to Google Pixel Foldable, which is thought to be called “Google Pixel Fold”.

Currently, the new camera app reference suggests another projection of the codename “Pipit” based on the foldable Google tablet. The Passport is said to be very similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, while the Jumbojack is similar to the Flip 3.

Rumors have spread that Pixel Fold will appear at the Google Pixel 6 event. But that was all in vain and now there are new rumors about the release date. The new update claims that Google Pixel Fold will be available in March 2022, which seems to be justified.

Google also announced Android 12L, a mid-cycle update for Android focused on tablets, foldables, and devices with larger screens. It will arrive next year as well. We believe that both Android 12L and Pixel Fold could come together.

Another hint, “isPixel2022Foldable”, was found in the code of the Google Camera app. This can be a real signal or just an interesting reference from the developer.

Google Pixel Fold specifications, features, camera

According to the code found in Android 12 Beta, Google Pixel Fold may be the same model as the Pixel 6 lineup. This means that it may have the same chipset as the latest range of Google Tensor.

However, when it comes to processors, Google has many options. The Galaxy Z Fold2 uses the most powerful processor at the time of release, the Snapdragon 865 +, so you can also use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 with foldable devices.

When it comes to cameras, Pixel devices are expected to have exceptional cameras. However, the Google Pixel Fold doesn’t have the same great camera as the latest Pixel devices, and the foldable one typically has an average lens.

According to new rumors, PixelFold has only one 12MP rear camera and two front-facing 8MP cameras. A single 12MP sensor could be the same one available on the Google Pixel 3. Google needs to focus on the power of the software to ensure good capture capabilities.

Google Pixel Fold design and display

The design of the Google Pixel Fold is expected to be very relevant to the Galaxy S22. Google also ordered Samsung for an approximately 7.6-inch foldable OLED panel. We agree that we’ve heard this rumor many times, but it still seems true.

The Pixel Fold is the same size as the Galaxy Z Fold 2 and is about 7.6 inches. However, the design may be similar to the Galaxy Z Flip. Google holds two foldable phone patents, each featuring a clamshell design and a two-hinge Z-shape.

Google has another patent, as reported by Patently Mobile, that opens to tablet size and displays a screen that can be stretched a little further. This is very similar to the concept of rollable phones. However, I don’t think this could be the concept Google adopted in its first clamshell mobile phone.

All of this suggests that Google is experimenting with multiple designs and overlays during the development of PixelFold. However, it is uncertain at this point which one will be finalized.

Google Pixel Foldable Expected Price

Flip and foldables are known to be on the expensive side. Therefore, Google Pixel Fold is not an economical device. Today, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is the most expensive foldable available for $ 1,799.

Other foldables are also available in the $ 999 to $ 1399 price range. This suggests that PixelFold could be priced from $ 1199 to $ 1599 as Google is trying to set a lower price than Samsung’s latest foldable.

That’s all you know about Google Pixel Fold so far. Much of this is based on rumors from various leakers, code leaks, and Google patent applications. Google has not yet provided an official update.

However, it’s true that Google has definitely included a groundbreaking foldable device in its Pixel series. Let’s hope it arrives soon.

