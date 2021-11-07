Opinion: Canada needs a clean tech strategy to reach its emissions and sustainability goals





Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Minister of Environment and Climate Change Stephen Gilbo will hold a press conference at COP26 on November 2, 2021 in Glasgow, Scotland.Sean Kilpatrick / Canada Press

Dr. Maryam Golnaraghi is the Director of Climate Change of the Geneva Society, a think tank for CEOs of the global insurance industry, and a member of Vancouver’s Creative Destruction Labs Climate Stream.

Achieving our ambitious Net Zero goals over the next few decades will require unprecedented change across all sectors of society.

In the search for ways to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, new technologies, new decision-making processes, clean / green infrastructures need to be developed and rolled out across the economy on a large scale.

Canada is one of the largest economies in the world and is heavily dependent on the highest emitting sectors such as oil and gas mining, mining, agriculture, construction and construction.

These industries, along with financial institutions that provide capital, are seeing a surge in climate change commitments and strategies. Meanwhile, the federal government is pursuing a set of policies to drive change to fulfill its commitment to achieve net zero emissions by 2050.

However, there is an urgent need to better coordinate these efforts. Within the federal government, individual sectors, institutions, and royal corporations need to operate in a more collaborative and collaborative approach to achieve Canada’s sustainability and low-carbon transition goals.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau needs to take the opportunity given at the UN COP26 meeting to reaffirm the centrality of climate change mitigation and government adaptation efforts as he embarks on a new mission.

Decarbonization of the Canadian economy requires a clear strategy led by Ottawa and developed in collaboration with the private sector, states and territories. Central agencies such as the Privy Council Office and the Treasury need to renew the process for decision-making that imposes clearer authority and spending priorities to implement federal strategies.

It is important for Canada to expand the scope of ongoing climate innovation and rapidly deploy viable disruptive technologies in its key sectors and green infrastructure systems. As the Canadian Institute for Climate Selection recently pointed out, otherwise it would mean losing hundreds of thousands of jobs and billions of dollars in export revenues that the country depends on.

Success will also position Canada as a world leader and exporter of climate technology.

Financing is available, but it must be guided by coherent policies, useful and comparable data, and the highest level of corporate involvement.

According to Climate Tech VC, funding for climate technology start-ups has increased significantly across North America. In the second quarter of this year, innovative clean technology companies raised US $ 16 billion in 250 venture transactions, doubling the average size of transactions at the same stage from the previous year.

A clear national strategy for climate innovation should be part of Canada’s overall economic development and decarbonization priorities. Tax incentives, subsidies, loans and grants, and effective regulations promote research and innovation, encourage start-ups and leading professionals to stay in Canada, and the public and private sectors. Both help create market demand for these technologies.

The activities of countless federal agencies, including Sustainable Development Technology Canada, Canada Infrastructure Bank, Business Development, Bank of Canada, and more, need to be coordinated and strengthened.

You need to make sure you have a reliable ecosystem of funding and market support for climate technology developed in Canada.

A sustainable financial framework led by Finance Canada and Environment and Climate Change Canada in collaboration with the financial sector can mobilize mainstream investors to increase investment in climate technology development and large-scale deployment.

The Canadas Sustainable Finance Action Council must ensure that research and innovation, and emerging technologies are included as an asset class to direct innovation and sustainable finance for well-functioning low-carbon markets.

New climate technologies carry a myriad of risks that need to be evaluated, priced and managed for sectoral adoption, large-scale implementation and private capital mobilization.

Governments can innovate and address these risks by leading strong partnerships with technology and engineering communities and businesses in various economic sectors, including insurance and banking.

Canada’s fundamental challenge is to incorporate clean technology and sustainable finance into the sector that has long driven the country’s prosperity in order to maximize opportunities for net-zero transformation. It doesn’t happen with an unplanned approach. It requires a widely accepted national strategy.

Your time is precious. Conveniently deliver top business headline newsletters to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theglobeandmail.com/business/commentary/article-canada-needs-a-strategy-on-cleantech-to-obtain-its-emissions/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos