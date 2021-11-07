NUS graduates refused to work at Google and are currently building floating gardens, parenting and education news, and top stories





Singapore-Mr Muhammad Ibnur Rashad Zainal Abidin launched an innovation lab for social and environmental benefits with a seed fund of only $ 7,000, despite receiving a job from Google in 2011.

Ten years later, a 35-year-old Singaporean invented an Aztec-inspired non-electric bamboo speaker and floating garden system.

The Founder and Chief Innovation Officer of the Ground Up Innovation Labs for Development (Guild) was one of the 17 winners of the National University of Singapore’s Outstanding Young Alumni Award last Friday (November 5).

He says his love for inventions began in elementary school. I tinkered with Lego, scrutinized books about the inventor, and watched almost every episode of the television show “Genius Stroke,” which featured creative solutions to everyday problems.

At the age of 16, he collaborated with other students and a professor at NUS Engineering to create a new laser interferometer that uses lasers to make very accurate measurements. This work was published in a scientific journal.

Nonetheless, the prospect of making his passion a career was first established in the 2009 NUS Overseas College work study program in Silicon Valley. “It gave me a little confidence that I could actually draw this path. If people did it in the United States, why not in Singapore?” Said an engineering science graduate. ..

The final impetus for creating an invention studio for the community was the founder of the non-profit Ground Up Initiative (GUI) Tay Lai Hock, convinced Ibnur to explore when he was young. ..

Tay launched the GUI in 2008 with the goal of creating a “21st century Kampong culture”. In 2018, he died suddenly at the age of 54.

That’s why new graduates co-founded the Sustainable Living Lab in 2011 with two friends from the NUS University Scholarship Program, with a university grant.

The trio I met in the engineering course in my second year was previously awarded the Mondialogo Engineering Award twice.

In a currently non-functional competition between UNESCO and automaker Daimler, engineering students from around the world have come together to design a solution to eradicate poverty and promote sustainable development.

One of the team’s ideas, the low-cost solar pond fruit dryer, continues to help Indian fruit farmers reduce post-harvest losses, Evenur said. “It keeps me moving to see inventions (like this one) come out and affect people,” he added.

In 2016, he launched the guild as an invention studio to create solutions and training programs involving nature, technology and the community. The consultancy company currently has space in the GUI Kampong Kampas in Yishun and Taisen.

Next, Evenur wants to develop an award-winning floating garden (called Floating Chinampa) to enhance food security here. Cancon, laksa leaves and basil are some of the edible plants grown in floating farming modules that took almost 10 years of refining to withstand heavy rains. While the invention won the gold medal at the 2017 Taipei International Invention Show & Techno Mart, the project trials have hit regulatory barriers ever since, according to Evenur.

Currently, the prototype is being piloted at the Kampung Kampus and Science Center in the GUI, and the team is desperate to find more private water bodies, as they are not allowed to try the prototype in public water bodies.

“My only requirement is a private body of water (to try the garden),” he added. “It’s really great for us because we need to demonstrate pilots and water sampling to show that this (technology) is safe to adopt in Singapore.

