Gulfood Manufacturing Shows High-Tech Dubai’s Promise as a Global Supply Chain Enabler-News





Global industry pioneers will reconnect to the Dubai World Trade Center from November 7th to 9th to explore production progress.

Omar Ahmed Suwaina Al Suwaidi, Deputy Secretary of the UAE’s Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MOIAT), held a thought-provoking FoodTech Summit at Dubai’s Gulfood Manufacturing on Sunday.Photo provided

Industry leaders highlighted the role of F & B manufacturing in innovation at the Gulfood Manufacturing FoodTech Summit at the Dubai World Trade Center.Photo provided

By staff report

Release date: November 7, 2021 6:28 pm

Gulfood Manufacturing, the largest food and beverage processing and packaging show in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA), is transforming Dubai as world-leading manufacturing innovators meet for a three-day deal and dialogue. Boost your logistics capabilities to the global spotlight. From November 7th to 9th at the Dubai World Trade Center (DWTC).

Dubai’s swift and resilient response to supply chain challenges enrolls in the industry’s most influential event of the year, builds a network with global food processing and packaging, and has a full range of raw materials and key It resonates with the world’s leading manufacturing innovators in the pursuit of production. Advances in today’s manufacturing needs in a single forum.

The show is for Asian, African and Latin American countries to participate in the World Logistics Passport, a new trading program launched under the direction of High Commissioner Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Almaktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE. They are lined up in. , And the ruler of Dubai.

Launched in the midst of a pandemic, this initiative is the world’s first freight loyalty scheme of its size and type, allowing local entities, freight carriers and traders to offer additional trade in exchange for incentives. Opportunities aimed at encouraging, strengthening global connectivity and promoting trade in emerging markets. We aim to combine the strengths of domestic trading organizations, logistics leaders and multinational corporations to form a close alliance focused on trade growth.

This initiative is expected to accelerate supply chain development and bridge emerging manufacturing hubs in Southeast Asia and Africa, with Dubai in a strategic position in a profitable position. To date, 16 countries from South America to the subcontinent, Far East to the East and Central Africa have participated in this initiative.

Innovation incubator

Dubai’s supply chain trade innovation has a strong multinational lineup of 1,250 exhibitors from 55 countries that prioritize digital efficiency, sustainability and food safety, all looking for supply chain solutions Attractive for Gulfood Manufacturing. To play their role. The exhibitor lineup includes world-leading manufacturing innovators and global food processing and packaging players demonstrating industry-leading production advances.

All sectors are interdependent, and everything is increasingly focused on digitalization to enable supply chain transformation and improve sustainability and food safety. Dubai is currently at the forefront of digital transformation drives in the supply chain and can expect several major partnerships resulting from this important industry gathering and related conferences and exclusive industry talks, DWTC said. Trixie Loh Milmand, Executive Vice President of Event Management, explained.

Opportunity knock

Schneider Electric, a new digital solution provider, says the food service industry faces multiple challenges but has the opportunity to be seized. Mohammed Alkateb, Director of Consumer Packaging Products Segments in the Middle East and Africa, said: At the same time, there is significant growth potential for manufacturers focused on digitizing their businesses.

Al-Khateb states that food safety has become a top priority and the F & B industry is second affected by product recall insurance claims. And the new technology supply chain is at the heart of the solution.

F & B companies need to provide end-to-end traceability not only in their factories, but throughout their supply chain processes, Al-Khateb said, simple product information management (PIM), food packaging serialization, The automatic label guarantee process is described as follows: solution.

The pandemic shows how fragile the supply chain is and there is a willingness from the government to develop the food industry in the region. He added that the digital supply chain and end-to-end traceability efforts are even more advanced.

During the pandemic, demand increased and the most agile manufacturers were able to take advantage of consumer demand. Agility comes from digital capabilities. This was seen in the Factory of the Future, which leverages technologies such as 5G, IoT, and AI to reduce downtime, improve uptime, and ultimately produce more with less power and water. .. The future of F & B manufacturing in the region will be more digital and more sustainable. This is exciting.

Dynamic marketplace

French liquid packaging equipment supplier Sidel predicts a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.86% by 2024 as the Middle East, Africa and India (MEA & I) regions are increasingly embracing sustainability. We believe it is a dynamic beverage market.

Harbinger Kathuria, Vice President of Sales at Sidels, said in some countries, such as Nigeria in the MEA & I region, waste issues, especially in terms of disposable plastics, whether using plastic bags or strengthening recycling initiatives. I realized that I am implementing various strategies to tackle. Beverage MEA & I.

Sidel promises Gulf Manufacturing visitors a complete understanding of their entire supply chain with smart solutions for rapidly changing markets.

Industry AZ

Supply chain solutions are one of six dedicated Gulf manufacturing show sectors. Others include raw materials, printing and labeling, processing, packaging, automation and control.

Also, to ensure coverage of the entire food chain ecosystem, three sector-specific events will be co-located with Gulfood Manufacturing. The Specialty Food Festival, a region-leading event in the gourmet and luxury food industry, and the Private Label and Licensed Middle East, the only private label and licensed exhibitions in the Middle East and North Africa.

Suitable material

Alternative food ingredients and trends such as plant-based proteins, dairy-free cheeses, and sustainable home-grown sourcing are explored in a dedicated ingredient pillar that brings together the world’s largest ingredient solution providers, including bulk and commodity suppliers. They provide solutions to improve taste, aroma, color, texture, nutrition, production, storage, transportation, and shelf life.

German pavilion exhibitor AVO-Werke August Beisse GmbH plans to announce a whole new approach to spices to celebrate the company’s 100th anniversary.

Jrg Hagemeyer, a spokesman for both companies, is committed to sharing the latest ideas on trends in spices, additives and ingredients, along with the benefits of customization. He argues that there is a tendency towards vegetable products, which is a two-way conversation that not only shares our knowledge, but also listens to our clients.

The future of the meatless industry

The FoodTech Summit will be a guidepost for future sectors, including the growth of meat substitutes. Sharad P. Barlingay, Head of Food Technology and R & D, uses solid consumer data to explore the momentum behind the breakaway from meat and the rise of plant-based alternatives, demanded by food manufacturers. Ask about how you can pivot to meet.

Plant-based products are becoming more and more pandemic, taking over the shelves and freezers of supermarkets around the world. Not only vegans, but also common omnivores now make up the majority of potential customers driving market growth, he said.

Meat alternatives have been primarily consumed by vegan and vegetarian consumers seeking more ethical, sustainable and healthy alternatives to meat. A group of mainstream consumers, called semi-vegetarians or semi-vegetarians, are increasingly aware of how meat consumption affects their health and our environment. This perception drives reduced meat consumption and the demand for alternative protein sources. The total market for meat substitutes is projected to reach $ 4 billion by 2027. It’s good for health, sustainability, and the planet.

Overall 9 yards

DWTC expects a number of partnerships and business transactions to emerge from the show throughout the manufacturing ecosystem, the results of which will provide a future expansion of the industry.

This is a perfectly balanced combination of events with a myriad of interactive capabilities to meet the needs of AZ in the supply chain and its future needs. LohMirmand is an integral part of everyone involved in every aspect of the spectrum, seeking deep insight into where the industry is heading and what it takes to get there.

