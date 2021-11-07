Google was able to sell the first foldable with a good camera – Review Geek





Justin Duino

I recently learned that the Pixel Fold, which is rumored to be Google’s first foldable smartphone, will have the same 12.2MP camera sensor as the soon-to-be-discontinued Pixel 3. Some people are very disappointed with the news, citing the new Pixel 6’s 40MP. sensor. However, the Pixel Fold camera is not a “downgrade”. In fact, it may be the first foldable phone camera that doesn’t smoke.

Folding phones are an engineering feat, and their large display unlocks features not possible with a regular smartphone. But if a friend comes across $ 2,000 and asks me which phone to buy, I wouldn’t point them to a foldable phone. Not only is it fragile, but it’s also difficult to hold, so the quality of the camera is poor and it becomes too thick when folded.

Interestingly, all three issues are related. If the Galaxy Fold 3’s “flagship” camera is large, it’s too thick and weighs poorly. But if Samsung wants to make the Fold 3 thinner, it needs to get rid of the camera array. And if Samsung makes the Fold 3 easier to hold … well, everything about the phone needs to change, but that’s another conversation.

But unlike Samsung, Google relies on Computational Photo AI to get the best possible images from its camera. You can get “flagship” photo quality from a small and lightweight sensor. That’s why we reused the old 12.2MP sensor on both the Pixel 4 and Pixel 5.

In other words, the camera quality of the Pixel Fold can be comparable to that of the Pixel 5. Depending on the chipset Google uses, it may be better than the one offered by the Pixel 5 (the company’s new Tensor chip is good for AI) than Qualcomm’s Snapdragon processor.

But that’s not all. The 9to5 Google Dataminer, which discovered the Pixel Fold’s camera specs, also discovered that it also has two 8MP selfie cameras. One is on the inside of the phone and the other is on the outside. If true, the Pixel Fold will shoot the same quality selfies in both “folded” and “tablet” modes. This is not possible with the Galaxy Fold 3.

Anyway, this leak is promising. Google can release the first foldable with a good camera set, which may not be thicker than Samsung’s Galaxy Fold 3. 9to5Google friends believe that Pixel Fold will be available next year. It will be a treat.

Source: 9to5Google

