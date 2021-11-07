Google wants to work with the Pentagon again, despite employee concerns.Seattle Times





Three years after Google was forced to abandon its artificial intelligence-powered Pentagon program due to employee rebellion, the company aggressively pursued large-scale contracts to bring its technology to the military. I am.

The two companies plan to enter into a potentially lucrative contract, known as Joint Warfighting Cloud Capability, and management’s determination to arouse anger among open employees and resist employee demands. May be tested.

In 2018, thousands of Google employees signed a letter protesting the company’s involvement in Project Maven, a military program that uses AI to interpret video images and improve the targeting of drone attacks. Google management has agreed not to renew the contract once it expires.

In response to this protest, Google has created guidelines for the ethical use of artificial intelligence. This banned the use of weapons and surveillance technologies and hastened the transformation of the cloud computing business. As Google now positions cloud computing as an important part of the future, bidding on new Pentagon contracts sets the boundaries of AI principles that set it apart from other tech giants who routinely seek military and espionage. May be tested.

A military initiative aimed at modernizing the Pentagon’s cloud technology and helping it use artificial intelligence to gain an edge on the battlefield with Microsoft, which was canceled this summer in a long court battle with Amazon. It is an alternative to the contract of. After the turmoil over Project Maven, Google didn’t compete with Microsoft for the deal.

The reopening of the cloud computing project Pentagon gives Google the opportunity to return to bidding, and the company is preparing a proposal to present to defense officials, according to four people familiar with the issue that are not allowed to speak publicly. I competed. .. In September, Google’s cloud unit became a priority and declared an emergency code yellow. This is an important internal designation that allows the company to separate engineers from other missions and focus on military projects.

On Tuesday, Google Cloud Unit CEO Thomas Kurian met with Air Force Chief of Staff General Charles Q. Brown Jr. and other Pentagon chief executives to claim his company, the two said. Stated.

In a written statement, Google has committed to servicing public sector customers, including the Pentagon, and will evaluate future bidding opportunities accordingly.

The deal replaces the now obsolete Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure (JEDI), a Pentagon cloud computing deal that was estimated to be worth $ 10 billion over a decade. The exact size of the new contract is unknown, but the term is half and is awarded to multiple companies rather than a single provider like JEDI.

It’s unclear if the Pentagon’s work to provide access to Google’s cloud products violates Google’s AI principles, but the Pentagon says the technology is expected to support military combat. increase. However, Pentagon’s rules regarding sensitive data and external access to sensitive data can prevent Google from knowing exactly how the technology is being used.

Google’s cloud business has recently done other work with the military. Since last year, Google has contracted with the U.S. Air Force to use cloud computing for aircraft maintenance and pilot training, and the U.S. to use artificial intelligence to detect and predict facility and ship maintenance needs. Signed a Navy contract.

Some Google workers believed that the new contract wouldn’t violate the principles, said a person familiar with the decision, because the contract would allow general use of its cloud technology and artificial intelligence. The principle specifically states that Google does not pursue AI that can be applied to weapons and direct injuries.

Lucy Satchman, a professor of science and technology anthropology at Lancaster University who is conducting research focused on the use of technology in war, could shake Google’s efforts due to the huge amount of money. Said there is.

This shows a weakness in Google’s commitment to stay outside the major merger between the Pentagon and Silicon Valley, Thatchman said.

Google’s efforts are because employees are already urging the company to cancel a cloud computing contract with the Israeli army called Project Nimbus, which provides Google services to government agencies across Israel. In an open letter issued by The Guardian last month, Google employees asked their employers to cancel their contracts.

The Defense Department’s efforts to move to cloud technology are involved in a court battle. The army operates on outdated computer systems and has spent billions of dollars on modernization. We turned to US Internet giants in the hope that companies could move the Pentagon to the cloud quickly and securely.

In 2019, the Pentagon awarded Microsoft a JEDI contract. Amazon lacks the technical capabilities of Microsoft to meet military needs, and former President Donald Trump improperly influences the decision due to hostility to the Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos in Amazon’s executive chair. He argued that he had stopped the contract.

In July, the Pentagon announced that it could no longer wait for the court battle with Amazon to settle. He said he would revoke the JEDI contract and replace it with Joint Warfighting Cloud Capability. The Pentagon has previously said it hopes to sign a contract by April.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.union-bulletin.com/seattle_times/google-wants-to-work-with-the-pentagon-again-despite-employee-concerns/article_866dd180-022a-5d64-9997-04bc7913ebb0.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos