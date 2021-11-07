HR tools that can provide new technology





Monica Blackwood | Personnel

Over the last two decades, the speed at which change and evolution have affected our lives has been unparalleled. Perhaps the changes and evolution of technical tools are being developed, modified, enhanced, and time for isolation and small group gatherings for personal or professional purposes. In the field of human resources, technological progress has been a major rock in the foundation of what is done to maintain the operation and collaboration of businesses.

To be fair, many of the advances technology has made within the realm of HR began before the pandemic. Nevertheless, the programs currently in use and how they are used have dramatically changed many aspects of HR management.

For example, consider the role of big data in the operation of HR. As a strategic partner in the leadership table, HR leverages big data to provide up-to-date insights into talent needs. Big data brings awareness of employee views and enables HR to identify new trends. It provides evidence-based information for leadership and HR to implement within the recruitment, retention, and performance measurement initiatives. According to an Inc. 2020 survey, 68% of organizations use analytics to track employee performance. That may seem like a lot, but in reality, more organizations have room to move on to this useful technical insight.

Collecting big data is not possible only in large companies. Small businesses can do that too. Madhurjya Chowdhury posted on Analytics Insight 10 ways small organizations can get the information they need to make big data a key element of decision making. Many of the suggestions include items and initiatives that companies already have, such as social media, marketing analytics, and competitive scoping. It’s about putting all the information together, not the segments, to get the big picture, the next step an organization should take, which provides powerful insights into big data.

Another technological advance in the world of HR is the use of mobile phones. They have been around for quite some time, but today’s mobile phone usage is very different. This means that HR also uses them differently. Individual employees can now use mobile apps, for example, for their own benefit. For example, you can access information about coverage, deductions, coverage providers, and more. You can also use the registration form immediately from the phone. But the use of mobile phones goes beyond that, and the HR department has found ways to increase employee engagement, for example by communicating using text messages and filling out timesheets. .. Mobile phones have provided a means of self-service for many HR features, making more tasks available to employees.

Next is AI. It has become a hot topic, and the role of AI in the early stages of the recruitment cycle, such as resume reviews, is mainly pointed out. In the future, the general purpose of AI is to anticipate employee scheduling (using intelligence to determine the workforce needed for a particular project) and last-minute changes to reduce bottlenecks. By supporting management and HR. AI will also be able to automate more routine tasks in HR, leaving room for leaders to strategize, plan, and execute more employee development activities.

Technological advances don’t just provide more information for engagement and staffing purposes. Progress has also been made in workplace safety. For example, employers currently have several ways to test marijuana, but these tests only provide information that indicates the presence of the drug. Currently, at the time of testing, there are no tests that can help determine if someone has a disability. And marijuana is one of the long-lasting substances in the body. Technological innovation has spawned new screening technologies, such as the Zxerex approach. A simple eye scan to identify obstacles due to substance use, alcohol, and even fatigue. Here, neuroscientists have come up with a way to measure disability through eye movements (for example, consider the “finger-following” movement of roadside drunk driving). These types of tools reduce the number of accidents before they occur and help employers more accurately determine if a worker has a disability in the field, thus keeping all employees safe. It can really affect you.

Conclusion – Technology is giving HR an opportunity. Opportunity to better understand the workforce. Better connectivity and involvement; also to take safety to a new level. Organizations of all sizes can take advantage of the wealth of information provided by these new tools. If they are not currently being considered within the HR department, they can quite be lost in a larger area of ​​HR management.

Monica Blackwood is the CEO of Westsound Workforce, a dispatching company with offices in Gig Harbor and Poulsbo.

