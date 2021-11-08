Call of Duty: Vanguard may receive Attack on Titan crossovers, data miners claim





Call of Duty: Vanguard was released worldwide earlier this week. There was a weekend digging into the game code, and data miners claim to have found evidence of an upcoming collaboration with the anime series Attack on Titanth, but Activision hasn’t confirmed that yet.

Data miner Nanikos showed the new operator referred to as aot_titan and the code from Vanguard pointing to another instance of swordtitan. An operator is a character controlled by a vanguard player in both multiplayer and warzone modes.

There are quite a few found in Vanguard’s memory dumps. Most interesting are the references to the “swordtitan” and “aot_titan” operators.

The theory is that there will be an Attack on Titan crossover for the pioneers. (If so, maybe sometime in December) pic.twitter.com/DiPALtUDY6

— Nanikos (@_Nanikos_) November 7, 2021

Nanikos suggests that if there is collaboration in the work, it is likely to happen around December. However, Activision has not yet confirmed the crossover.

Call of Duty Car Zesti shared a similar finding from Vanguard’s code, arguing that aot_swords are likely to be non-Katana melee weapons. Nanikos also shared an image of the weapon in the file. This seemed to line up with Attack on Titan’s blade. However, Activision has not officially confirmed future crossovers.

Also, it seems that they are getting a “sword” melee weapon that is not a sword.

The codename is “aot_swords” / “s4_me_swordtitan”, and when you read “AOT” you think of “Attack on Titan”, but it’s Tin Foil Hat’s theory.

Activision Publising Inc.Property

— Zesty (@ZestyCODLeaks) November 5, 2021

Call of Duty has worked with major entertainment facilities in the past. More recently, Scream collaboration operators and game modes have joined the game at Halloween in Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War. Before that, action stars Rambo, Judge Dredd, and John McClane were all in the game. Given that the series is also collaborating with Free Fire, this isn’t the first collaboration with the Attack on Titan game.

Data mined information may not necessarily be accurate as it may reflect material that has not been confirmed or has been discarded from the game. Fans should wait for the official announcement before confirming the crossover, as Activision has not yet confirmed or suggested the crossover.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dotesports.com/call-of-duty/news/call-of-duty-vanguard-may-receive-attack-on-titan-crossover-data-miners-claim The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos