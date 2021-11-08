How to use Google Pixel 6 magic eraser on Google Mobile





The Pixel 6 magic eraser is finally not so exclusive. Before that, they found a way to use this feature on all other pixels.

Among the many new features of Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro is a new feature called “Magic Eraser” that allows you to easily remove unwanted objects from your photos using machine learning and artificial intelligence techniques.

This is one of the exclusive features of Google Pixel 6 Pro, but it can be used with earlier models of the Pixel series without the use of third-party tools. To do this, you need to go through the simple process described below.

Therefore, you can install Google Pixel 6’s “magic eraser” on the previous Pixel.

The Google Pixel 6 magic eraser can be used with any other Pixel as long as it has been updated to Android 12.

In addition, to perform this process, you need to download the Split APK installer, a tool that makes it easy to install the Android app bundle. It is used to install a version of Google Photos that incorporates the Magic Eraser. function.

If you’re not familiar with this feature, you need to know that you can easily remove objects and people from your photos with the tools included in your photos by simply touching the item you want to delete. The images below these lines give you a closer look at the operation.

The process to follow to use a magic eraser on any pixel is as follows:

Download the latest version of Google Photos APKM file to Pixel with Android 12. Open the SplitAPKInstaller (SAI) app and open[Install APK]Tap and select the previously downloaded file in File Explorer.procedure[インストール]Tap to give SAI access to the permissions required to install third-party apps. In the Google Photos notification displayed on the screen,[更新]Tap.

that’s all. The version of Google Photos that includes the Magic Eraser is now updated to the latest available version. To use it, simply open the photo, tap the edit button, and tap “Tools” to see the new eraser feature.

