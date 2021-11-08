New South Wales Government Establishes Quantum Technology Center for Transport Networks





The Government of New South Wales has announced that it will establish a new quantum technology center focused on improving the state’s transportation network.

The center is part of the state government’s new program on quantum technology used to carry out its transportation.

Transport and Road Minister Rob Stokes said quantum technology can be used to reduce latency, improve reliability and increase the computational power needed to optimize travel.

In announcing new plans, Stokes believes the technology will help the state’s transportation capacity become a “self-healing network” that interacts with self-driving cars, artificial intelligence and smart sensors.

“Also, Transport for NSW may be able to provide customers with personalized real-time information to make their trips faster, safer and more reliable,” he said.

The state’s transportation sector said over the weekend that some of its light rail services could be cut off for 18 months due to a crack in the tram fleet.

The center will be based in Tech Central, Sydney. It is led by a quantum director and quantum technology fellow who have not yet been appointed. We also utilize an expert advisory board of people from the government, industry and university sectors, including Professor Michelle Simmons of the University of New South Wales (UNSW).

Another recent announcement by the Government of New South Wales was the allocation of A $ 500,000 to develop “integrated undersea acoustic and sensing technology” that enables long-distance and reliable secret communications. is.

Developed by the NSW Defense Innovation Network Strategic Investment Initiative, this project will prototype based on orthogonal time-frequency space signaling.

The project is part of an effort to achieve the objectives proposed in the AUKUS Security Agreement, said Stuart Ayers, Minister of Industry and Trade.

“This important secret undersea sensing and communications project takes on greater opportunities through increased cooperation between industry and academia to commercialize defense technology and create jobs for the people of New South Wales. It will connect, “he said.

This project is a collaboration between Macquarie University, Newcastle University, University of Sydney, University of Sydney Technology, University of Wollongong, UNSW, and University of Western Sydney.

Last month, the Government of New South Wales said it was also looking for an organization to host a new semiconductor hub dedicated to supporting local companies focused on semiconductor design and IP.

Like the newly announced Quantum Technology Center for Transportation, the semiconductor hub is based in TechCentral. Other organizations that are also signed on as tenants of Sydney’s Tech Central, which is expected to be completed by 2025, are Atlassian, NEC, NTT, and the national space industry hub of the country.

