The author of a government-consigned review of British fintech, the last piece of the jigsaw puzzle needed to realize the sector’s strategy, even if major industry groups attack the government for not acting fast enough. Foretold the funding to support.

Ron Khalifa, who provided an independent review of FinTech in the UK on behalf of the Ministry of Finance earlier this year, said the key to the funding would be the 5 million funding to the Financial Innovation Technology Center (Cfit) announced in the Spending Review. FinTech’s national strategy told PA News Agency.

Khalifa said: It’s a major prominent part of the jigsaw puzzle that you need to perform in relation to your strategy.

Everything else is relatively well established and is on the way.

From a budget perspective, all I wanted was that it was approved and seeded. And we got it, so I was happy with where we landed.

One of the key recommendations of UK Fintech’s Kalifa Review, released in February, was the creation of a Cfit to coordinate targeted fintech policies aimed at expanding the sector.

Kalifa said Cfit helps provide a consistent approach to fintech across the country.

However, Kalifas commented that Innovate Finance, an independent fintech industry group that helped Kalifa write reviews, attacked the government’s failure to implement the recommendations.

Adam Jackson, Policy Director of Innovate Finance, said:

Khalifa recommended joining the government task force to develop a single cohesive strategy.

However, Jackson said British fintech companies are currently facing a barrage of various officials and organizations lacking an integrated strategic approach.

Innovate Finance said good progress was made in some individual policy and regulatory initiatives, but called for faster progress in future regulatory frameworks, including cryptographic and open finance.

TechNation CEO and Kalifa Review’s national connectivity leader Gerard Grech told PA that the government welcomed the results of the review and responded to recommendations throughout the year.

He states: Last week’s budget proved that it would provide seed funding for Centre for Finance Innovation and Technology, one of Kalifa Review’s key recommendations from the national connection stream.

