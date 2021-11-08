H2O.ai secures $ 100 million and establishes partnership with Australian bank





Based in Mountain View, Calif., A cloud platform for AI system development, H2O.ai today raised $ 100 million in a Series E round led by the Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA), Pivot Investment Partners. Goldman Sachs has announced that they have joined. , Crane Venture Partners, Celesta Capital, and more. H2O has partnered with CBA to enhance the latter’s AI capabilities and produce better customer and community outcomes at a faster pace and scale, with H2O totaling over $ 251 million and the company’s value of 16. It will be 100 million dollars.

H2O (originally Oxdata) was founded in 2012 by Sri Satish Ambati, a former research assistant at the Indian Space Research Organization. It came from an open source project designed to integrate with data science workflows written in the programming language R. H2O was forced to dismiss some of its employees early on and focused on launching cloud services in 2016 in close collaboration with a small number of key customers. This can be facilitated through traditional sales and marketing channels.

Today’s H2Os products are designed to simplify the deployment of machine learning across areas such as financial services, insurance, healthcare, telecommunications, retail, pharmaceuticals, and marketing. The company offers pre-built models and apps for use cases such as customer attrition forecasting, sales targeting, spending optimization, credit risk scoring, money laundering prevention, predictive maintenance, customer monitoring, and malicious domain detection. doing.

Our AI cloud platform provides a rich set of features that not only help data scientists evaluate models, but also help explain them. [the] A model for business users and executives. In addition, the integrated platform hosts and monitors an ethically constructed and understood model to ensure continued business success, Ambati told VentureBeat in an email. We can work closely with our customers to ensure the success of their AI initiatives and help them move from lab experimentation to real business value.

AutoML

H2O’s flagship products, which can be used to create various statistical models and algorithms, run on existing data center clusters. Its AutoML capabilities automatically execute models and their parameters to create the optimal model leaderboard and leverage technologies such as distributed systems and in-memory computing to accelerate data processing.

H2O guides customers through the process of creating their own AI-powered apps and services. Not only can you create recipes that extend the platform, but also management capabilities for model management and implementation, such as drift detection, model degradation, A / B testing, health checks for recalibration and retraining alerts, and data science metrics. And you can add collaboration features.

For customers with specific requirements, H2O provides enterprise support with training, account managers, and prioritized problem resolution. The subscription plan includes access to tools for tuning machine learning models across large data center clusters.

H2O recently partnered with AT & T to build and launch an AI feature store that manages and reuses data, accommodating and distributing the features needed to build AI models. (In machine learning, feature variables that act like input data are used by the model for prediction.) H2O recently announced platform integration with data analysis tool provider Teradata and AI platform KNIME, and data science at H2O. Enables workflow management throughout the life cycle. words.

Growth of AI adoption

Companies are increasingly focusing on AI to improve efficiency as they face pandemic headwinds such as labor shortages and supply chain disruptions. According to a recent Algorithmia survey, 50% of companies plan to spend more on AI and machine learning in 2021, and 20% say they will significantly increase their budgets. In a 2020 report, McKinsey analysts wrote: [S]Some companies are getting value from AI at the enterprise level, and many are generating revenue and cost savings, at least at the functional level.

However, the biggest challenges for AI remain, especially when it comes to capturing, processing and managing training data. Data scientists spend a lot of time cleaning and organizing their data. Respondents to Alations’ latest quarterly State of Data Culture Reports aid also say that the inherent bias in the data used in AI systems produces discriminatory consequences that pose a compliance risk to the organization. ..

This is one of the reasons why managed and automated AI development platforms like H2O have taken hold in recent years. (The global AutoML market generated $ 270 million in revenue in 2019.) H2O competitors include Amazon SageMaker, Azure Cognitive Services, Googles Cloud AutoML, as well as startups such as DataRobot and Abacus.ai. It is included. However, H2O has so far acquired more than 20,000 organizations as customers, including more than half of the Fortune 500.

For example, jewelery insurance company Jewellers Mutual is using the H2O platform to build a model that allows additional physical security personnel to identify customers who need additional physical security personnel to protect inventory in the event of a wildfire in California. increase. Another customer, nationwide, is leveraging H2O tools to create systems for customer retention, call routing, and fraud prevention. Turkey’s private bank, Isbank, also leveraged its H2O solution to develop models for revenue forecasting, cash forecasting, and check default forecasting.

CBA CEO Matt Comyn said the investment in H2O, which employs 300 people, will enhance banks’ ability to deliver AI-powered products and services to their customers. Specifically, we hope to enhance the analytics capabilities of banks, improve the prediction accuracy of existing models, and enable CBA to deliver more personalized target solutions faster.

In a press release, Comyn said that one of CBA’s strengths is its large market share and wide coverage across all aspects of the Australian economy, which keeps large amounts of data safe and the technical infrastructure needed to capture it. is. Customers trust us to use it forever and this partnership will help us accelerate it.

VentureBeat VentureBeat’s mission is to become a Digital Town Square for technical decision makers to acquire knowledge about innovative technology and trading. Our site provides important information about data technologies and strategies to guide you when you lead your organization. We encourage you to become a member of the community and visit the following sites:Discount access to newsletter gated sort reader content and valuable events such as Transform 2021: Become a member with advanced networking features and more

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://venturebeat.com/2021/11/07/h2o-ai-secures-100m-lands-partnership-with-australian-bank/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos