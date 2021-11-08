Google describes the lagging fingerprint scanner on the 5G Pixel 6 line





November 7, 2021 18:27

You may be charged a fee for purchasing from the links on this page.

Verdicts on specific features of Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are still in the air. For example, ask some Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro users about the battery life of their smartphones. Half will say it’s great, but the other half will say it’s embarrassingly short. In addition to battery life, there were some questions about the in-display fingerprint scanner.

Complaints about the Pixel 6 in-display fingerprint scanner say it’s late

There are also complaints that the new Pixel fingerprint scanner is behind. This is a big disappointment, considering that the scanner on the back panel of the old Pixel model responded very quickly to the user’s finger touch. The writer’s Pixel 2 XL was at its best equipped with a highly responsive biometric reader.

The Pixel 6 series uses an in-display optical fingerprint scanner

Google yesterday spread a tweet explaining why the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro fingerprint scanners are so slow. Google’s response was a complaint that a subscriber with the handle @ ianxcom1 tweeted to their Made By Google Twitter account. Twitter users say, “I love the new Pixel 6, but the fingerprint sensor is ruining my experience. I often touch the sensor 6-7 times before getting into the pin. I’m a software fix. , If it continues, you can get rid of it. “

Google said, “Sorry for the inconvenience. The Pixel6 fingerprint sensor utilizes an enhanced security algorithm. In some cases, it may take some time to see these additional protections, or the sensor and In other words, Google says that it may take some time for the fingerprint scanner to verify the user’s fingerprint for added protection. Sounds like an excuse, but it’s up to you to believe it.

Google Tweets links to a support page that seeks to provide some helpful tips on how to speed up your in-display fingerprint scanner. One of Google’s suggestions is to make sure you’re using a protected screen certified by Made for Google. Brands certified by Google include Zagg, Otterbox, and Panzerglass.

If your fingerprint hasn’t unlocked your device, make sure your Pixel 6 series model is running the latest version of Android, the display is clean, and there are no stains that could make the sensor difficult. Please check to read your print. If your fingers are overly dry, this can cause havoc with the fingerprint scanner in the display. Google recommends moisturizing your fingerprints and re-registering.

Want to get one of Google’s new phones?

Other suggestions include a check to make sure the finger trying to unlock the phone is the same one used to register for the feature. Also, as Google points out, “Keep pressing the sensor firmly with your finger until your smartphone is unlocked.

Hopefully the Pixel 6 scanner issue can be fixed with a software update. Some have blamed the new Pixel’s optical fingerprint reader, which isn’t as fast as the ultrasonic fingerprint reader Samsung uses in the Galaxy S21 series. However, one Reddit user said that the optical readers used in the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 9 feel as fast, if not as fast, as the ultrasonic scanners in the Galaxy S21 lineup. This person said, “This is just that Google is Google. It’s not the fact that they chose Optical. [fingerprint] Dear readers, this is an inadequate implementation. It’s not clear if Google can speed up in-display fingerprint scanners with software updates. This is clearly the best solution Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro users can expect. ..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.phonearena.com/news/google-explains-why-the-fingerprint-scanner-lags-on-the-5g-pixel-6-series_id136253 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos