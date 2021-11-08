Europe’s fastest growing company in 2021





For Europe, the recent pandemic has been the most dramatic economic event since World War II. Prior to the outbreak of Covid-19, European companies were on par with competitors in other parts of the world, such as Asia and the United States. However, in the recovery phase, there appear to be some areas that are lagging behind in Europe’s ability to thrive in tomorrow’s global economy.

According to a survey conducted by Accenture, European companies have the strongest leadership positions in the automotive and consumer goods industries, but are undervalued in the areas of technology and software. This suggests the importance of Europe addressing this gap in order to compete in the global digital economy while maintaining strengths such as sustainability.

The Financial Times 1000 Europes Fastest Growing Companies 2021 report ranks the fastest growing companies in Europe, with the top eight operating primarily in the areas of renewable energy and technology.

Top 8 Fast-growing European Companies Valve Energy

Founded in 2015 with an annual growth rate of 1,159.3%, Bulb Energy is a green gas and renewable electricity supplier with approximately 1.7 million members and aims to bring 100 million households on board by 2030. .. Annual CO2. Certified B Corps revenues increased significantly from nearly 1 million in 2016 to over 1.7 billion in 2019. Customers from the UK to France, Spain and the United States.

Sun Finance

Sun Finance, an online and mobile lending platform, is headquartered in Riga, Latvia and is spread across seven countries with over 5 million registered customers. Starting with just a handful of staff in 2017, the company now employs more than 950 people and has received a total of more than 9 million loan applications. Sun Finance is trying to differentiate itself by providing easy and quick financial access to those who may be denied by traditional financial institutions.

Everflow Group

Founded in 2015, the Everflow Group boasts 94% employee satisfaction. The UK’s ethical water retailers for small businesses are also recognized for their high quality water and sewage services. With the mission of providing clean and safe drinking water, the company has outsourced wells to countries that lack it, while maintaining an annual growth rate of 465%.

Polarium energy solution

Polarium was founded in Sweden in 2015 with the idea of ​​providing people with access to endless renewable energy storage for the telecommunications, commercial and industrial sectors. Always thinking one or two steps ahead, we are constantly creating new ways to solve humanity’s biggest problems with energy storage. Polarium can use recyclable lithium batteries to ensure safety and reduce costs, as well as reduce carbon dioxide emissions from customers around the world.

Formerly known as Incell International, the company first served the telecommunications industry and then expanded into additional markets to certify its products. Recognized by the Financial Times as the fastest growing business in Scandinavia, Polarium exists to empower a smart and sustainable world.

Glenker construction

Glenker Constructions has an impressive absolute business growth rate of 15,735.4%, and its loyal customer base can be attributed to the expertise of team members and co-founders. Founded in 2016, the company provides a high standard of construction services on time and on budget. This standard has been translated into various areas of business, such as addressing environmental issues and modern slavery issues.

Spyrosoft

Spyrosoft, a global software engineering company, is proud to offer high quality digital products that combine superior technical expertise with an understanding of the company’s business goals. Recognized by the Financial Times as Europe’s fastest-growing technology company in just five years, Spirosoft offers solutions in a variety of areas, including automotive, geospace and finance.

Colibri game

As the developer of the popular Idol Minor Tycoon and Idle Factory Tycoon games, Berlin-based mobile game studio Kolibri Games has achieved over 100 million downloads and an impressive number of 5-star reviews. In February 2020, 75% of the company was acquired by Ubisoft, a leading player in the gaming industry. Since 2016, the company has been committed to creating value for people, using data to inform product decision making and aim to become the industry’s most player-oriented business.

Cross-flow payment solution transaction

Despite retaining the same number of employees, fintech company Crossflow Payment Solutions Trading increased revenue by more than 14 million (approximately US $ 16.3 million) between 2016 and 2019. It fulfills its mission of connecting global companies and their suppliers to funders and promoting sustainable growth. The corporate vision is to improve the financial efficiency of the global supply chain through technology. He is also a member of the ELITE program of the London Stock Exchange Group.

