BioWare Classic Star Wars Trailer Re-released in 4K

Star Wars: The Old Republic is 10 years old this year, and as part of its birthday celebration, BioWare has decided to do something it’s never seen before. They are re-releasing an old trailer of the game in elegant resolution for a less civilized era.

The first 4K processing was Deceived, which was first unveiled in June 2009, long before the game was actually released. At the time, many said this was awesome.

The trailer was created by Blur Studio. They’re still around and doing great video game-related work, but in 2009 they’ll take a humble video game trailer and turn it into an expensive movie masterpiece / monster we know of. I was at the forefront of things. today. Indeed, their approach was so new and well received by fans that I interviewed them in 2010 about the transformation. If you put a floor on these numbers, imagine what it will look like 10 years from now.

On average, a normal 3-minute trailer … takes about 3 months and is used by 40 to 50 people. The newly completed DC Universe Online Cinematic has been unfolding for about six months and has impressed a total of 71 artists, from layout artists and concept designers to writers and a team of FX staff.

Deciding to re-release old trailers in 4K may sound silly to worry about major studios like BioWare, but they’re essentially part of old marketing. So it’s important to remember how big and important these clips were. time.

Released between Lucas’s prequel trilogy and Disney’s own misfire sequel, BioWare and Blur’s series of trailers summarize another great thing in an interview, mostly Star Wars canon at the time. It was treated as an independent work. If you had to ask your fans about the game itself, and some of the most impressive video game trailers to date, you might find at least one of the clips from the Old Republic making the list.

Re-releasing them in 4K may not change the world, but it gives us the opportunity to revisit some classic Star Wars clips and make them look better than ever. Will give you.

