Her Birmingham-based startup got Google’s attention (and supported!)

Reality TV enthusiasts may find Tiffany Whitlow on the Oprah Winfrey Network show “Love & Marriage: Huntsville.” But Tiffany is making waves beyond Rocket City. She is a co-founder of the Birmingham-based business Acclinate and was recently named part of Google’s Black Founders Fund. Acclinate leverages both technology and community engagement to make medical research more comprehensive. Acclinate helps connect communities with healthcare professionals and organizations with a focus on providing medical information to the community and increasing the number of people of color who participate in clinical trials.

Through the #NOWINCLUDED platform, Acclinate encourages community members to share their health care stories and strives to enable people to make informed health care decisions. For Tiffany, this is personal. Growing up, she struggled to make sound medical choices for herself. The hut was given up because of adoption, so she knew nothing about her family’s medical history. Today, as a mother, she decided to make the best medical choice for her family. And when she met Del Smith, co-founder of Acclinate, she wanted to help improve the health system for everyone.

Congratulations on being part of the Google Black Founders Fund! What does this mean for your company?

This means that you have access to all of the right artificial intelligence and professionals. You are sitting at a table with people who create Google Maps. Our co-founder now sits down with Alphabets CEO and asks questions. I’ve been at the table with Johnson & Johnson Innovation. We flew to New York and went to Damond Johns Black Entrepreneurs Week.

When thinking about the opportunity to address all of the barriers to entry, transportation and food deserts and health literacy can all be put together in one place, yet the industry wants but actually for people, by people.

What do you think helped Acclinate stand out on Google?

We focused on not letting go of our community without apologizing. We are a combination of culture and technology. Do you like it or hate it? I think Google agrees with us that you really can’t separate it. We are perfectly positioned for problems / solutions that are very difficult to scale, and Google wants to be part of that.

Why is it so important for people of color to participate in clinical trials and medical research?

When my son has an asthma attack, he pumps an inhaler. Most mothers are unaware that the most commonly prescribed albuterol for asthma is 47% less effective in African Americans and 57% less effective in Puerto Ricans. Therefore, we need to make sure that our medicine is effective.

We need to trust and understand that we have come a long way from Tuskegee. Often, people still mention what happened in the Tuskegee Syphilis experiment, and its unhappiness. However, there is an Institutional Review Board (IRB) in place, and there are ways to be as protected as whites. A clinical trial is a free doctor visiting multiple free doctor visits, and the actual treatment may usually be effective. It has saved people’s lives.

What advice would you give to a woman trying to make a more informed medical decision?

As women, we need to ask why, we need to ask why not, we need to ask what the other options are, and we are who this is You need to ask if it has been tested.

When whites adopt or have interracial children, you have to ask different questions. Like simple things like hair care products, what can work in one group doesn’t work in the other. Moms need to be empowered to ask a variety of questions. I would like to ask until they feel uncomfortable.

What can white medical professionals do to become a better ally, and what can medical institutions do to gain more comprehensive and colored trust?

Invest in community involvement. Invest in youth teams, churches and leaders. Let’s learn a little about our past. The reason people don’t want to trust is because they have been overlooked for a long time. This is a healing process. Please let me hear their voice. Please listen. Be willing to learn and be in the position of others.

You said that one thing that helped build this business was not knowing your fears. What do you think is the source of your courage?

When we came up with this idea, we knew that we could set up this company anywhere. But because of all the distrust that began in Tuskegee, we said, “How great is it to start and scale this company here in Alabama?”

The investor sits in the room and asks questions such as why you are. And what are you really afraid of? And I say Im isn’t really afraid of anything.

Resigned [for adoption] first day. I have broken before. I was a 19 year old mom. I have lived the experience of the people I serve. You can’t break me. I always pray for my way of thinking. And because Im is visionary, Im always has an idea.

Love & Marriage: What was it like to be in Huntsville? And how did reality TV affect Acclinate?

Influence is important. I had to deal with hundreds of thousands of people hating me a day, but it still proves worth the influence. It’s all the same whether people are talking about you or not, good or bad. If I really wanted to build #NOWINCLUDED and invite you to meet you where you are and share your story, you needed a unique network platform to invite women across the country. As a small business, I could spend $ 100 million on advertising or say, “Come to see me on Saturday.”

What do you want to do when you are not working?

I love spending time with my family, kids, husband and dogs. I have teenage boys, so they do whatever they want. I’m usually in a soccer or baseball field.

What is the best advice you have been given?

The only person you need to get better is the one you were yesterday.

This reminds me that I am my own competitor, and it helps me not be afraid. I always pray that God is in a position to accept what has been planned for me. When I stop getting lost and allow God to work, the locks open and I can say that they remain open. positioned.

List three essential things besides faith, family, and friends.

Energy drinks, my cell phone, and acai bowl.

Thank you, Tiffany! Unless otherwise stated, all photos are courtesy of Tiffany Whitlow.

