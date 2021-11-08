Cisco aims to boost Singapore’s digital economy through its NUS partnership





LR: Andy Lee (Cisco), Gan Kim Yong (Minister of Trade and Industry), Tan Eng Chye (NUS).

Credit: NUS / Cisco

After partnering with the National University of Singapore (NUS) for a new corporate research institute, Cisco hopes to deepen its efforts to boost Singapore’s knowledge-based innovation-driven digital economy.

The Cisco-NUS Accelerated Digital Economic Corporate Laboratory was founded over a five-year investment of S $ 54 million and is supported by the National Research Foundation (NRF) in Singapore.

The NRF, a division within the Prime Minister’s Office, was established to guide the national direction of research and development (R & D) by formulating policies, plans and strategies for research, innovation and business.

Officially launched on November 5, the new lab brings together the talents of both NUS and Cisco to five strategies: artificial intelligence, healthcare, cybersecurity, urban infrastructure, and future workforce and productivity. The purpose is to focus on the field of research.

These technology focus areas are considered important not only for the success of digital transformation of businesses, but also for government efforts around the world to look at digital adoption to improve citizen services.

For the past 18 months, Cisco ASEAN President Naveen Menon has seen the role technology has played in keeping the world moving when working on a pandemic. It’s clear that technology will be central to all aspects of businesses and governments, as well as consumer and citizen interactions, in preparation for the post-pandemic future.

In this digital-first era, building local innovation capabilities that provide globally relevant solutions is critical to the success of each country. Cisco is pleased to contribute to Singapore’s growth through this collaboration with NUS.

The Corporate Lab is co-directed by Jeremy Lim, manager of the Cisco Singapore Co-Innovation Center, and Biplab Sikdar, an associate professor of the NUS Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering.

The lab is expected to hire and train more than 100 researchers, analysts, engineers and students to work on 15 research projects. We also offer scholarships to doctoral students working on projects related to the new facility.

Read more Cisco and Indosat Ooredo are deepening their relationship as 5G grows in Indonesia.

In addition, will Corporate Lab offer 17 new technology solutions, 12 improved products and services, and benefit at least 100 Singapore-based companies to use and improve the developed solutions? We are aiming to partner.

According to NRF CEO Low Teck Seng, areas where Cisco-NUS Corporate Lab plans to develop important digital features: healthcare, cybersecurity and urban infrastructure are strategic and important areas of research for Singapore. And the country continues to maintain its competitiveness.

He said the partnership will help promote stronger industry-research ties and pave the way for more industry-research collaboration within the science and technology ecosystem.

This is not the first time Cisco has partnered with NUS. In 2019, the two organizations worked together to innovate and research major emerging technologies.

Read more With the addition of Hawaii Ki Cable, Southeast Asia, Australasia and the United States will be connected

In fact, the partnership had exactly the same goals as this latest collaboration. It is to boost the country’s knowledge-based innovation-driven digital economy.

Under the 2019 agreement, both NUS and Cisco will work to facilitate collaborative research and development activities in the areas of data analytics, Internet of Things (IoT), automation, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and software-defined networking. I’m out.

In addition, the collaboration identified the joint research project and sponsored chairs and exchanged scientific, academic and technical information.

Tag cisco Singapore National University of Singapore NUS

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://channelasia.tech/article/692865/cisco-aims-to-boost-singapores-digital-economy-with-nus-partnership/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos