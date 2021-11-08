Google scribbles the 104th anniversary of the birth of Kamal Ranadive, a pioneer in cancer research





Google honors Dr. Kamal Ranadive

The main highlight, Ranadive, was academically superior after his father encouraged him to pursue medical education. But it didn’t take long before she realized she was calling for biology. She holds a PhD in cytology and cell research and worked as a researcher at the Indian Cancer Research Center (ICRC).During her biologist career, she constantly encourages students, returns to India, and is an overseas Indian scholar to apply their knowledge to work for their community.

Google scribbled on Monday the 104th anniversary of the birth of Kamal Ranadiv, a pioneer in cancer research. The graffiti is explained by guest artist Ibrahim Rayintakath based in India.

Ranadive is a prominent cell biologist, biomedical researcher, and known for his groundbreaking cancer research on the link between cancer and viruses.

She was also a founding member of the Indian Association of Women Scientists (IWSA).

Lanadiv, also known as Kamal Samaras, was born on this day in Pune in 1917. She was academically superior after her father encouraged her to pursue medical education. But it didn’t take long before she found her calling on biology.

While working as a researcher at the Indian Cancer Research Center (ICRC), she earned a doctorate in cytology and cell research.

After earning a fellowship at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, USA, she returned to the ICRC in Mumbai to establish the country’s first tissue culture laboratory.

Credit: Wikipedia

Ranadive, director of the ICRC and a pioneer in animal modeling of cancer development, was one of the first researchers in India to propose a genetic link between breast cancer and identify a link between cancer and a particular virus. I became a person.

In the second half of his career, he studied the bacterium Mycobacterium leprae, the causative agent of leprosy, and helped develop the vaccine.

During her biologist career, she constantly encouraged foreign students and Indian scholars to return to India and use their knowledge to work for their communities.

Ranadive retired in 1989 and began working in rural areas of Maharashtra, training women as health care workers and providing health and nutrition education.

In 1982, he received the Medical Padma Bhushan (third highest civilian award) for his groundbreaking research on cancer. Randavib also received the first Silver Jubilee Research Award from the Indian Medical Council in 1964.

