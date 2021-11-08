US Senate bill aims to prevent Big Tech merger





A bipartisan bill has been introduced in the US Senate that makes it more difficult to complete the Big Tech merger. Senator Amy Klobuchar’s office said she and Senator Tom Cotton had submitted the bill, Reuters reported on Friday (November 5).

According to the report, the bill allows governments to require businesses to prove to judges that transactions are competitive, but traditionally it is the government to show that transactions are illegal. It depends.

Klobuchar said in a statement quoted in the report that he is increasingly seeing companies choose to buy rivals rather than compete. This bipartisan law will put an end to these anti-competitive takeovers by making it more difficult for the dominant digital platform to eliminate competitors and strengthen the platform’s market power.

A similar bill has been approved by the House of Representatives Judiciary Committee and is awaiting a vote by the entire House of Representatives, the report said.

In April, the committee approved a report accusing companies such as Apple, Amazon, Facebook, and Google of monopolizing.

The industry’s first report of such a parliamentary review became official on April 15, after 24-17 votes in line with political party policy. High-tech companies have denied cheating.

The report, first published in October 2020, claimed to detail a radical change in antitrust law and dozens of alleged abuses of power by businesses.

Amazon, Apple, Google and Facebook each dominate important sectors of our economy, US Congressman David Siciline said in a statement at the time. This moment of monopoly must end. Now that the Judiciary Committee has officially adopted our findings, we look forward to developing a law that addresses the material concerns we have raised.

