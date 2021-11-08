Google Doodle celebrates the 104th anniversary of the birth of Dr. Kamallanadib, an Indian cell biologist | Indian News





New Delhi: On Monday (November 8, 2021), Google dedicated a special graffiti to Indian cell biologist Dr. Kamallanadib to commemorate the 104th anniversary of his birth. Global search engines celebrated Lanadiv’s birthday, known for its commitment to building a more equitable society through groundbreaking cancer research and science and education.

Kamal Samaras, well known as Kamallanadib, was born on November 8, 1917 in Pune.

Google said her father’s encouragement to pursue medical education encouraged Lanadiv to be academically superior, but she found that she was calling for biology instead.

“In 1949, she received her PhD in cytology and cell research while working as a researcher at the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). After a fellowship at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland, USA. She returned to Mumbai (then Bombay) and at the ICRC, she established the country’s first tissue culture laboratory. “

In particular, Dr. Lanadiv was one of the first researchers in India to propose a genetic link between breast cancer and identify a link between cancer and a particular virus. She also studied the bacterium Mycobacterium leprae, the causative agent of leprosy, and helped develop the vaccine.

In 1973, Lanadiv, along with 11 colleagues, founded the Association of Women Scientists of India (IWSA) to support women in the field of science.

After retiring in 1989, she worked in rural areas of Maharashtra, training women as health care workers and providing health and nutrition education.

IWSA is currently reported to have 11 branches in India, offering scholarships and childcare options to women in science.

According to Google, Doodle was described by guest artist Ibrahim Rayintakath based in India.

“I had the opportunity to dig deeper into her life and work and understand her wonders in the field. I understood not only the work, but what she was like as a human being. For him personally. A topic that is meaningful to you.

Live broadcast

