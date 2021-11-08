Building an efficient IP protection mechanism through cooperation and technology





The Intellectual Property Protection and Business Environment Optimization Forum discussed China’s efforts and achievements in strengthening intellectual property protection and optimizing the business environment. At the forum, Gong highlighted the progress China has witnessed in recent years regarding the reduction of pirated content in the traditional sense of uploading copyrighted content directly or indirectly to unauthorized platforms. .. However, Gong also noted that new forms of piracy are slowly emerging, such as commenting and recreating copyrighted content. Using the Super Sketch Show released on October 15th as an example, Gong said more than 11,000 pirated versions of the show are currently online.

Gong praised the National Copyright Administration (NCA) and other government agencies for leading efforts to reduce piracy. Gong has seen first-hand how piracy campaigns have promoted sustainable growth in the film and television industry since the streaming industry first participated in an NCA-led effort a few years ago. .. Gong further emphasizes the importance of building an efficient IP protection mechanism and fights piracy as the industry strives to achieve end-to-end protection through innovations such as: Encourages you to play a more active role in. Blockchain and Digital Rights Management (DRM).

The 2021 CIIE with the theme of “New Era, New Future” was held on November 5th at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai. This year’s CIIE Business Exhibition was attended by more than 3,000 companies from 127 countries and territories and a wide range of industries. .. In addition, three international organizations and 58 countries participated in the online country exhibition.

iQIYI, Inc.about

iQIYI, Inc. Is a market-leading and innovative online entertainment service in China. Its corporate DNA combines creative talent and technology to drive an environment for continuous innovation and blockbuster content production. iQIYI’s platform features a comprehensive library of content created by other professionals, content created by partners, and content created by users, in addition to the very popular original content. The company sets itself apart in the online entertainment industry with a state-of-the-art technology platform with advanced AI, big data analytics, and other core-specific technologies. iQIYI has attracted a large user base with vast user engagement and has developed a variety of monetization models such as membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, live broadcasts, online games, IP licenses and online materials.

Source iQIYI

Related Links

www.iqiyi.com

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iqiyi-ceo-gong-yu-at-china-international-import-expo-ciie-building-an-efficient-ip-protection-mechanism-via-cooperation-and-technology-301418173.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos