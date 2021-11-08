Google’s Pixel 6 Pro has been tested by camera experts and hit the top three in the United States





Google’s Pixel 6 Pro excels in exposing, coloring, and displaying outdoor and indoor details, with improved video quality compared to the Pixel 5.

A recent series of tests put the Pixel 6 Pro in third place in the ranking of smartphone cameras available in the United States. This is a dramatic leap from the previous generation, but it doesn’t make it to the top of the chart. Of course, it was already clear that the Pixel 6 Pro’s camera was a significant improvement over what Google had used in the last few generations, but how much in photos and videos until the results came from experts. It can be difficult to quantify what is good in the field.

The Pixel 6 Pro is the first Google smartphone with three rear cameras: ultra-wide, wide, and telephoto. Each is an improvement over previous versions. The Pixel 5 was the first model to replace the Pixel 4’s telephoto with an ultra-wide camera. The Pixel 3-5 relied on the same 12.2 megapixel image sensor used in the Pixel 2 released in 2017. This allowed us to create high quality photos with just a software update, confronting our competitors who update their camera hardware every year. However, the Pixel started to shift a bit in 2019 and lagging behind in camera testing in 2020, requiring updates from Google to stay relevant to photo enthusiasts.

With the October release of the Pixel 6 Pro, Google has reestablished itself as a power to be valued in smartphone photography. According to results posted by camera expert DxOMark, Google has been recognized as one of the best smartphone camera makers in the US market, pushing the Pixel 5 to number 3 on the chart from # 14. Pixel 6 Pro is subjected to a series of rigorous tests to see how good it is compared to the best smartphone cameras available. This includes 9 video quality tests for the primary camera, 1 each for ultra-wide-angle and telephoto, and 7 video quality tests that are good approximations of the actual camera. Use in the world. As a result, the Pixel 6 Pro’s camera outperforms all Samsung, OnePlus, Asus, and Motorola smartphone cameras overall. This is a surprising improvement.

Pixel 6 Pro DxOMark Results

DxOMark has discovered that the Pixel 6 Pro has excellent exposure and color accuracy, and keeps photographic details impressive in both outdoor and indoor lighting. It’s a little surprising that night photography showed the most serious weaknesses. This was led by Google a few years ago. DxOMark gave the Pixel 6 Pro a score of 67, which is still higher than Samsung’s Galaxy S21 Ultra’s 56. Acquired by Huawei’s Mate 40 Pro-Plus. The bokeh test was also a bit disappointing for the Pixel 6 Pro, achieving a score of 65. This is below the best of both Samsung and Apple, which came in at 70 and 75, respectively.

Google is expanding its reach with the Pixel 6 Pro’s ultra-wide-angle, wide-angle, and 4x telephoto zoom. Still, it’s not enough to beat Samsung’s incredible 10x optical zoom, lagging behind Apple’s nearly comparable 3x zoom and ultra-wide combined intensity. In the video test, the Pixel 6 Pro scored 115, surpassing Samsung’s best 102 and the previous generation Pixel 5’s 107. So while closing the gap and winning Apple, it couldn’t beat the 118 of the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Currently the leader in this measurement.

Overall, Google’s Pixel 6 Pro is within 2 points of Apple’s best smartphone camera, reaching 135 on the 137 of the iPhone 13 Pro Max. The total ranking of the top three smartphone cameras is very close, so which one you choose depends on the phone status. second hand. Google’s Pixel 6 Pro was expected to have a great camera, but it’s a monumental achievement to be in the top three in the United States after dropping out of the top 10 of DxOMark.

