Facebook and Google are benefiting from a video of my daughter being murdered





On October 12, with the support of Georgetown University’s Civil Rights Clinic, Facebook filed a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission for failing to remove the video of his daughter Alisons murder due to non-compliance with its own terms of service. I did. That same night, I appeared on CNN’s Erin Burnetts program.

During my interview, Erin made a note from Facebook that my team had removed all the flagged videos. She read the statement on the air to me and millions of viewers. But as I began to experience a lengthy battle with Facebook, their statement wasn’t worth the paper in which it was written.

After the TV reporter Allison was killed at work, I wash, rinse, and repeat the same tactics they have used since everything started for me.

The response is typically: Facebook (or YouTube on some days) apologizes for the unimaginable loss. Violence is not on our platform. We take this very seriously. These videos have been deleted. And here’s a video that Facebook claimed to have deleted on national television, this time a few weeks later, but it’s still up and easy to find.

“I’m not surprised”

Having lived this cycle for 6 years, I wasn’t surprised. Frances Haugen and another recent whistleblower confirmed that I’ve always maintained that Facebook has the ability to remove violent content, false information, and harassment, but this content is informative. So they didn’t. Allison’s murder can be monetized and highly shared for traffic.

Dad says: Google, YouTube should remove the murder video, the murdered journalist dad tells FTC

Andy Parker and his daughter, Allison, a news reporter who was deadly shot during a live television broadcast near Roanoke, Virginia in 2015.

What can i do? I testified two years ago in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee to refute the innocent allegations that came from the endless parade of Facebook and Google executives. After the hearing, I got some sympathy from Senator Ted Cruz. Apparently, that good intentions did not bring any meaningful action other than producing more hearing by Mark Zuckerberg parroting the same dishonest issue.

The story continues

Last year, Georgetown Law and I filed a similar FTC allegation against YouTube and its parent company, Google. This is because the Allisons murder video is still across the platform. Since then, there are still many updates and video examples on YouTube, but I’ve only heard crickets from FTC.

Thanks to the exemption from liability provided by Section 230, Facebook and Google can avoid everything but copyright infringement. To exploit that small opening, we asked the video owner, Gray Television, to co-copy. This will allow you to use the Al Capone strategy when Facebook cannot be brought to justice with the most vicious practices. You can take responsibility to some extent. Gray refused.

Does Congress react to pressure?

My testimony, FTC filings, and attempts to get copyright are the same as throwing spaghetti at the wall in the hope that something will stick together. Now it all seems to be slipping down. FTC can emerge from shadows and great Facebook and Google. The Federal Trade Commission has fined millions of dollars in the past, but for companies worth billions of dollars, that’s just a big change. However, due to the current fire storm of accusations against Facebook, there is increasing pressure on Congress to finally act and amend Section 230.

That requires something that the dysfunctional Congress may have difficulty achieving.

So does Facebook have a new name? : I’m pretty sure they’re going to keep the same practices.

Andy Parker is an activist and author of “For Allison: The Battle of the Father for the Killing of Young Journalists and the Safety of Guns.”

The Allison murder, shared on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube, is just one of the malicious practices that undermines the structure of our society. Haugen has confirmed that Facebook can use artificial intelligence to thwart this shameful practice, but instead the algorithms have not been designed to make Facebook’s use as useful or healthy as possible. They are designed to immerse users.

For me, the fix is ​​easy. Abolish the liability exemption provided by Section 230. If Facebook and YouTube appear in court and are considering thousands of legal proceedings, they will stop the action that required my FTC complaint. Parliament, stop messing around while Rome is on fire. Do your job. Do it for all who have been harmed. Do it to save our country. Do it for Allison.

You can read different opinions from the board and other writers on the Opinion Front Page, Twitter @usatodayopinion, and the Daily Opinion Newsletter.

