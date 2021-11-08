How to choose the right strategy for data migration





Article by Bit Titan Director of APAC Brad Rosairo.

Anyone who has moved home knows that unpreparedness can be a chaotic experience. There are various travel considerations regarding what to keep, how to pack different belongings, how to prioritize what to move, and how to protect valuables.

A good moving company understands that moving itself is not the most important part of the operation. A company is determined by how efficiently all property arrives at its destination.

Moving can be a useful metaphor for understanding data migration, as not all data migrations are the same. However, every migration requires careful strategy, careful planning, a detailed migration checklist, and global communication. This article describes why companies make migrations, how they prepare for migration, and three common migration strategies.

Reasons to migrate data

Enterprises have different reasons for migrating data and may require different migration strategies. The general reasons for the migration are:

Migrating to the Cloud – Cloud adoption has increased over the last decade and cloud migration has accelerated over the past year. This is primarily due to the need to support secure remote work during a pandemic.

Mergers and Acquisitions – M & A activities are accelerating, and as mergers consolidate their data, high stakes migrations usually end up fairly intense IT projects. These transitions should be carefully planned to ensure a positive experience when companies combine.

System Integration or Isolation – As your organization evolves, you may need to combine or isolate data for IT management purposes. It can be based on, for example, a region or a subsidiary.

Migrating to a New Platform – Many companies adopting Microsoft Teams have made the transition to take advantage of Teams’ powerful collaboration products.

Cost Savings – As IT organizations look for ways to contribute to revenue, many find opportunities to save money by migrating to new platforms.

Improved Security – This year’s news about malicious individuals exploiting vulnerabilities in on-premises Exchange renews the urgency to move from on-premises to a more secure cloud environment, such as Exchange Online.

In each scenario, your organization should consider your data processing strategy and inform you of the ideal migration options to pursue.

Preparing data for travel

The concept of performing data migration may seem basic. Collect everything from point A and move to point B. But it’s like calling a mover, opening the door of your house, and telling them to move everything. The mover will move everything, including the contents of the used paper basket.

If your organization wants to move everything, it’s a lift-and-shift transition where data is moved with little or no change. This type of migration may be the only strategy that can be implemented if time is limited or the workload is relatively small. However, there can be problems with the backend.

Also, just as movers charge the weight and quantity of all items packed in trucks, lift-and-shift migrations can incur unnecessary costs for unwanted data.

Let’s go back to the household that needs to move. With some time and planning, families can decide what they need and eliminate what they don’t need. They can plan garage sales, make donations, and travel to garbage dumps.

When everything arrives in your new home, it’s easier to unpack and you don’t have to look for storage space for things you don’t need.

In data migration terms, this is a clean and shift migration strategy. This has long been considered a best practice because it has the potential to provide cleaner and more efficient migrations and reduce data storage costs. It also provides better access to your data, leading to a more organized environment that increases user productivity.

Automated solutions can help improve your migration plan. IT teams are starting to use Voleer assessments during the migration planning phase to help identify content that can be archived or purged. This content, sometimes referred to as ROT, stands for verbose, obsolete, or trivial content.

Once the ROT content is identified, IT can work with the application or database owner to destroy the content. In some cases, ROT may be liable if the company keeps compliance documents longer than required by law.

Transition strategies to consider

There are various strategies to consider when planning your migration and deciding which workload to move. These common strategies involve a variety of migration workflows.

Single path migration

This includes moving everything at once, usually on weekends. Keep in mind that single-path migration does not mean that everything moves. In fact, well-organized cleanup before migration streamlines your project.

The advantages of a single-pass strategy are cost-effectiveness and simplicity. Potential drawbacks are the inability to test the workload before the cutover and the availability of not all data when resuming work. This strategy is not recommended for large or complex migrations.

Transition to the previous stage

This is a multipath migration strategy where most of the data is moved before the cutover. Old items and archives are often moved before weekend cutovers when newer data is brought in. This allows users to be more productive as soon as they get back to work.

For large and complex projects, pre-stage migration is recommended and planning is needed to ensure success.

Quick switch migration

In the quick switch strategy, recent data is moved first and archives are moved later. This is a way to speed up your migration and quickly migrate your users to your new system with your most important data. When performing a quick switch, it is important to inform the user that not all data is available at the time of cutover.

There are many things to think about when you need to perform a migration. In fact, the migration itself is often done at the end of the strategy, pre-work, and preparatory stages. However, two factors are important to a successful transition: planning and communication.

Careful planning makes a difference in several ways. Helps increase efficiency and reduce the risk of failure. Even partial failures affect end users who rely on access to systems and data for productivity.

Effective planning can also help reduce costs and optimize data storage. It also saves time on backend cleanup.

Communication throughout the migration project is just as important. Maintaining an open connection across the project team for data and application movement ensures that owners haven’t missed anything.

Also, make sure that users understand their role and what they can expect before, during, and after migration. When everything goes well behind the scenes, it may seem like nothing important is happening – and it should be.

help

Technologies are available to help streamline your migration project. Look for a solution that guarantees a faster and more streamlined migration that will make your entire project a success. Also, choose a vendor with an extensive knowledge base that includes detailed guides, videos, and webins.

