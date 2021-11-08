Technology spending has reached record levels, spurring the employment boom





The number of organizations planning to increase their investment in technology and hire new staff has reached record levels, a tech leader survey found.

Planned spending on information technology reached its highest level in 10 years as companies invested in business transformation projects.

This trend continues to accelerate spending on technology that began during the pandemic as companies were forced to adapt to new ways of working.

According to a Harvey Nash Group survey of more than 2,000 digital leaders in nearly 90 countries, corporate boards have identified investment in technology to develop new products and services as a top priority. ..

However, according to the resulting digital leadership report, when demand for tech professionals reaches new highs, investment plans can be compromised by staff shortages. Survey respondents reported difficulty in hiring cybersecurity specialists, data analysts, technical architects, and developers.

Bev White, CEO of Harvey Nash Group, said companies may be at risk of a second renaissance of technology as they plan to make record-breaking digital investments. Organizations are pushing digital transformation faster than ever before.

However, she warned that when demand reached record levels, corporate plans were under threat of a serious shortage of qualified staff.

Rapid increase in technology spending

In more than a decade, technology spending surged to a record high last year as companies invested in technology to help manage pandemics, according to a Harvey Nash report.

Instead of cutting spending, companies have turned from providing the technology employees need to work remotely to using technology to transform their businesses.

Broadcast and media organizations, technology companies, banks and retailers are one of the sectors that plan to invest the most in new products and services.

Many organizations have learned to make technology more agile and agile during a pandemic and are now using those skills to interact more effectively with their customers.

Innovation on the agenda

According to White, the pandemic has made innovation a top priority as the organization has developed new ways to reach blocked customers.

For example, in the hospitality industry, restaurants offered customers the ability to book tables as an option before the pandemic broke out. Customers now have the option of having the restaurant deliver a complete meal to the door or cook a partially prepared meal themselves.

White said it’s becoming more important to get closer to customers and their needs.

Companies planning record-level digital investments may be at risk of a second renaissance of technology. Organizations are pushing digital transformation faster than ever before.

Bev White, Harvey Nash Group

Organizations also continue to move technology to the cloud to ensure they meet peak customer demand. The moment someone accesses your service, you need to be able to respond. She said they couldn’t afford to wait.

Cloud computing has jumped from 2020, when 69% of digital leaders reported something in the cloud, to 90% today. About 60% of digital leaders say they have implemented big data or data analytics projects.

As companies seek to improve the way they interact with their customers over the Internet, more and more organizations are investing in robotic process automation (RPA). According to White, it is very important that the service be smooth, reproducible and reliable.

About 30% of organizations use the Internet of Things (IoT) to develop services. Services range from fitness gadgets to devices that monitor your condition.

Early technologies such as quantum computing are also increasing in investment, with about 3% of organizations reporting that they have implemented the technology.

According to White, many organizations are built into cloud services and may be using the latest technology without realizing it.

According to the survey, the best performing organizations used data more effectively to develop products and services and generate revenue. They were more agile in pivoting and scaling products and services to meet customer demands.

Also, large organizations were better at leveraging data than smaller organizations. Approximately 38% of digital leaders in organizations with a technology budget of $ 250 million or more rate it as very effective or very effective in using data to generate revenue. This is compared to the global average of 23% for digital leaders in small organizations.

Skill battle

At the same time, organizations are increasingly struggling to find the skilled staff they need. More than two-thirds of digital leaders say they have been unable to keep up with the changes they are facing due to a lack of skilled technical professionals.

Cybersecurity is of particular concern to technology leaders, with an estimated 10,000 cybersecurity professionals shortages annually in the UK.

Another study found that one in seven people are considering migrating from cybersecurity because of the pressure they face in the workplace. According to White, stress and tension are beginning to hurt.

Digital leaders reported a shortage of data analysts, people with big data skills, and technical architects. As companies develop technology-backed products and services, so does the demand for developers.

As a result, more employers plan to offer apprenticeships to young people who have begun their career paths and older people who want to retrain. Over half of digital leaders say they will increase cross-training and deploy technology for staff in other parts of the business. Companies are also looking to specialized consultancy and outsourcing to bridge the gap in employee expertise.

Advantages and disadvantages of hybrid work

Many employers have been able to expand the pool of new hires they attract by providing potential employees with the ability to work at home, in the office, or a combination of the two.

While hybrid work helped increase productivity and help staff improve work-life balance, it also caused other problems, with 6 in 10 digital leaders saying that working from home affected the team’s mental health. I am reporting.

White said technology leaders are becoming more and more important to protect the well-being of their staff. She said that mental health is very important, engagement is very important, and it is important to make sure that you talk to your team on a regular basis.

The manager needs to pay attention to the employees, she said, because I’m worried because no one wants to say, I have a dark idea.

Role of digital leader

The pandemic has accelerated technology projects, placing digital leaders at the center of the organization as companies scramble to address telecommuting, changing customer behavior, and changing supply chains during blockades.

This increased the IT budget by 5% last year and will continue for the next five years.

More than half of digital readers say they prioritize new development rather than taking full advantage of existing systems.

As more companies appoint chief digital officers (CDOs) and chief technology officers (CTOs) to their business management teams, their technology responsibilities extend beyond IT departments.

Today, Chief Operating Officers, Chief Marketing Officers, Chief Technology Officers, and Chief Digital Officers all play a role in developing digital strategies. They are increasingly taking on the role of developing better ways to reach customers, creating new products and services, and gaining business insights from data.

Reflecting this trend, the proportion of chief information officers (CIOs) on the board of directors decreased from 71% in 2017 to 66% in 2020. CIOs focus more on security, managing legacy IT systems, and implementing software as a service across the enterprise.

According to White, the CIO’s role is to maintain all connections and ensure that there is a cohesive plan.

The role of digital leaders is more fluid than it used to be, as it is played by those who are in the best position to make decisions. The percentage of digital leaders reporting that more than a quarter of their technology spending is managed outside of IT increased from 20% in 2019 to 26% in 2021.

As more services move to the cloud and are managed by other providers, the role of the CIO is to understand the domain, become network personnel and curators, inform and influence the board of directors. is.

Secure important staff

As skill competition intensifies, companies must work hard to retain their staff. More than 80% say that the pandemic has made it more difficult for staff to rethink their life priorities and maintain them.

According to White, there is wage inflation and a lot of money is at the table to attract people to other jobs.

Just under four out of ten leaders were confident that they could hold up as many key employees as they wanted. Young workers are increasingly demanding to work in organizations that provide a clear sense of purpose. Pharmaceutical companies and charities are most likely to be able to retain staff, while telecommunications companies can minimize it.

According to White, companies need to differentiate themselves by listening to their employees and making sure they are happy to work for the organization.

Leadership priorities

Technology leaders have identified cybersecurity as their number one priority. As more people worked from home, the pandemic increased the attack surface of the organization.

Since then, digital leaders have focused on using digital technology to transform their organizations and support innovation. According to the report, the most innovative organizations focused on creating the right environment for innovation to occur. They have an agile technology platform that can be scaled and modified to meet the demands of your business.

Digital leaders said the most important way to drive innovation is to increase pace and urgency, and then to gain a deeper understanding of customers and the support of the board. They said it was more important than getting more budget.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.computerweekly.com/news/252509085/Technology-spending-reaches-record-levels-fuels-jobs-boom The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos