Roehana Koeddoes: Google Doodle Honoring First Female Indonesian Journalist





Today, Google Doodle celebrates Indonesian educator and journalist Roehana Koeddoes (new spelling Ruhana Kuddus). This is a lifelong champion of women’s equality and freedom of expression. Due to her pioneering work, the Indonesian government has nominated her as a national hero on this day of 2019.

Roehana Koeddoes was the first female Indonesian journalist, founder of the Malay newspaper Soenting Melajoe, and a female liberation activist. This kind of publication, as the first in Indonesia, had a direct impact on the development of several other influential Indonesian women’s newspapers.

Roehana Koeddoes was born on December 20, 1884 in Siti Roehana in the small city of Koto Gadang in West Sumatra, Dutch East Indies (now Indonesia). She grew up in an era when Indonesian women were generally excluded from formal education, consuming local newspaper pages and fostering a love of reading by sharing local news with friends by the age of seven. I did.

Roehana had no formal education, but was smart. She often studied with her father who taught her reading and language studies. When her father was assigned to Alahampanjan, West Sumatra, she taught her neighbors (including the wife of another prosecutor) how to read and write in Jawi and Latin and family skills such as racing. I asked.

In 1911 she founded the first school in Indonesia, especially for women, and officially established her career in education. After her mother died in 1897, she returned to Kotogadan, where she became increasingly interested in teaching girls to learn handicrafts and read Koran, even though she was still a child. I did.

Founded in her hometown, Koeddoes’ school empowered women through programs ranging from Arabic literacy education to morals. She expanded her influence after moving to Bukittinggi, the larger city of West Sumatra, by becoming one of the first female journalists in Indonesia.

Throughout her career, Koeddoes continued to write articles encouraging women to stand up for equality and fight colonialism, some of which were nationally recognized. Thanks to pioneers like Koeddoes, many consider Indonesian journalistic women to be more critical and courageous than ever.

In 1913 she accompanied the Westenenk family to the Netherlands for some time to improve her education. After returning to indie, she continued editing.

Soothes Melajoe. Roehana Koeddoes died in Jakarta on August 17, 1972, on Indonesian Independence Day for 27 years.

This is Roehana Koeddoes, a pioneer who continues to shape the Indonesian media today!

Source: Google Doodle, Wikipedia

