Vestager’s Big Tech tactics face a moment of truth in Google’s verdict – POLITICO

Is Antitrust Proceedings the Best Way to Tackle Big Tech Giants Like Google?

Margrethe Vestager will attend the EU Commission’s weekly meeting on Wednesday to hear answers to that question. Her court ruling on the crucial Google Shopping case is set to land and she will want to avoid the feeling of djvu.

The head of digital and competition in the EU was at the university on July 15, 2020. At that time, one of her staff handed her a note that a Luxembourg judge overturned 13 billion tax bills on Apple’s tax affairs in Ireland. POLITICO’s Global Insider Podcast.

“I was attending a college meeting, but there’s some calm because you’re there … I can’t completely melt down,” Vestagger was asked how she reacted. I said when.

Tensions will be apparent at least around 11:00 am on Wednesday, as the world’s eyes focus on the ruling coming in a shopping case from the EU Court of First Instance in Luxembourg.

Google’s antitrust fines ($ 2.4 billion) are far less than Apple’s tax bill, but the potential backlash is much greater.

Google’s defeat can be a major legal headache for Mountain View, California management, and can force significant changes to its business model.

For Vestager, who is in desperate need of victory in one of her major competitions, a favorable ruling may pave the way for more antitrust action against Big Tech. Losses could urge her to fight similar practices with the new regulatory powers currently set out in the proposed Digital Markets Act.

In the first stages of three EU competition decisions against US search giants, Vestager fined Google $ 2.4 billion in 2017 for unfairly supporting its shopping comparison service over its rivals. This is Brussels’ second-largest antitrust fine to date imposed on a single company, surpassed only by a later Google Android proceeding.

“Google exploited its market advantage as a search engine by promoting its own comparative shopping service in search results and demoting competitors’ services,” Vestager said in a 2017 fine.

Google challenged Luxembourg’s decision in the EU Court of First Instance, saying that the changes it made to the display of search results were aimed at providing better service to its customers.

Following the first complaint against Google in 2010, the EU’s lower court decides after more than a decade of legal struggle. And for both Google and Vestager, the bet is immeasurable.

This would be the case if Commissioner Vestager chose to prioritize at the beginning of his first mission, said Alec Burnside, a lawyer in Brussels, who represented many plaintiffs against Google. Bestagger chose shopping as a way to set a precedent. Since then, twelve other plaintiffs have been waiting in their wings, hoping that the Commission will apply the shopping framework to their own dissatisfaction with Google.

Next Steps: Restaurant, Flight, Hotel?

Search giants can face a new wave of research on restaurant, flight, or hotel searches if their judgment is contrary. And Google’s defeat will strengthen the hands of shopping comparison rivals claiming billions of damages for lost income.

It will add to the myriad of antitrust concerns already addressed by company lawyers.

After the shopping decision, Vestager fined a record $ 4.34 billion for Android operating systems in 2018 and $ 1.49 billion for advertising on other websites in 2019. In June, she launched yet another investigation. This is Google’s online advertising practice.

In addition to the court’s objections and debates about behavioral changes ordered by the European Commission, Google was hit by three new investigations in the United States last year. Legislators on both sides of the Atlantic are also preparing new rules on digital gatekeepers, including a ban on unfairly supporting their own services.

Beyond the fight against Google, Vestager’s overall antitrust approach to Big Tech is in line with the court’s imminent shopping ruling.

The dominant corporate framework (shopping comparison) she used in Google’s case to conquer new markets using control of critical online infrastructure (search results) is Apple’s App Store, Amazon’s use. Widely applicable to other EU cases including data and Facebook marketplace.

Friso Bostoen, a scholar studying the regulation of anti-competitive behavior through the Ruben University online platform, said:

The defeat will also further undermine Vestager’s reputation as an effective competitor after she loses her major tax proceedings against Apple.

Whatever the outcome, an appeal is expected to the European Court of Justice, the EU’s Supreme Court.

Google argues that the way you view results in common searches is a product improvement and part of your business model. “Shopping ads have always helped people find the products they’re looking for quickly and easily, helping merchants reach potential customers,” Google said when it launched its appeal.

If the court supports Google on the basis of this “advocacy of efficiency,” the European Commission may be bold in the future to pursue similar proceedings under the new regulatory framework for digital gatekeepers. .. Unlike the case of antitrust law, the Commission’s proposal on Digital Markets Law does not allow companies to justify their actions in the efficiency debate.

Critics turn

Wednesday’s court ruling will be closely followed by many companies complaining about Google’s actions.

Yelp, a U.S. local business-recommended website that has frozen its 2014 complaints as Vestager has decided to limit its investigation to online shopping, hopes that a favorable ruling will convince the EU to proceed with the proceedings again. increase.

“We expect Vestagger and the DG COMP team to do a local search on the assumption that they will win,” said Luther Rowe, Yelp’s director of public policy, referring to the EU’s competitive sector.

Travel agencies that offer hotel and flight bookings, such as Expedia and eDreams Odigeo, also expect positive results to drive their complaints.

“We encourage the European Commission to take action on travel and further pursue the complaints of EU Travel Tech members,” said Emmanuel Mounier of EU Travel Tech, head of the industry lobby.

Shopping comparison services are currently taking two steps in litigation. The court’s approval of the Commission’s decision may strengthen the proceedings regarding damages payments and changes in Google’s practices.

In 2017, Google was ordered not only to pay a fine of 2.42 billion, but also to give equal treatment to its rivals. As a remedy, we devised an auction system that has been criticized by many rivals.

Richard Stables, CEO of price comparison site Kelkoo, said:

Kelkoo has filed billions of euros in damages against Google in courts in London and Paris. The latter is a lawsuit in Le Guide, a French price comparison business acquired in 2016. Filed about 500 million damages claims in Berlin.

Kelkoo’s Stables said there are many companies watching what happens in this ruling.

“If the decision is upheld, I imagine there will be many new ones. [damages] It happened in courts all over Europe. ”

According to Renato Natsini, a professor of competition law at King’s College London, the decision in favor of a company claiming damages is a “clear step forward”, but there is no guarantee of victory. “The difficulty in these cases is to prove that your loss was caused by Google’s abuse,” he said.

The Commission may be hoping that Google will be forced to make concessions as fines and damages proceedings increase, and that search results will be displayed differently not only in shopping but also in other search services. I have. Another option is for domestic competition authorities to file new proceedings.

“I don’t know if the Commission is willing to file 10 more Google proceedings,” Nazini said. “They are doing a lot of other big tech research.”

