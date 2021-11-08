



Experts who are worried about security

The country doesn’t have IoT-specific rules yet

Sutisak reiterated that privacy and cybersecurity are one of the challenges facing 5G adoption as the use of connected devices and apps increases.

Telecommunications regulators and scholars are concerned about privacy and cybersecurity issues related to 5G infrastructure, connected devices and apps, as there are no specific regulations or standards for cybersecurity measures for Internet of Things (IoT) devices. Has stated.

The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) will introduce new regulations early next year to ensure the privacy of telecommunications services in line with the full enforcement of the Personal Data Protection Act (PDPA), which is scheduled to come into force in mid-2022. We plan to deploy it. ..

NBTC Deputy Secretary-General Sutisak Tantiyotin said that as the use of connected devices and apps increases, 5G adoption presents three challenges: spectral availability, real-world 5G use cases, and privacy and cybersecurity. Said.

Privacy and cybersecurity issues are the most pressing issues because they are difficult to control, he said.

He said the country still lacks IoT-specific rules for addressing related services and ensuring consumer privacy.

“Security systems can use a variety of technologies, so we need cybersecurity standards to protect the use of 5G applications,” says Sutisak.

He spoke as a bystander at a recent seminar on 5G cybersecurity by NBTC and Thammasat University’s University of Innovation.

NBTC has developed a set of regulations and frameworks related to 5G adoption, including IoT device numbering and identification, security and privacy, data placement structures, and data interoperability.

He said these regulations need to prepare for a boom in machine-to-machine connectivity between industrial sectors.

He said the NBTC will issue a new regulation on the privacy of telecommunications services early next year, which is in line with the full enforcement of PDPA.

He said regulations need to clearly define customer data and separate general data that can be used for the public good from personal data that should be strictly protected.

Typical data includes data usage per day and time spent by customers on location. You can analyze this data to improve service efficiency.

“The security and privacy regulatory framework includes the data placement structure of carriers, consumers, and carriers,” says Sutisak.

He said IoT-related regulations have been investigated and drafted.

The draft shows that IoT device numbering will be performed on a 14-digit system that conforms to the standards of the International Telecommunication Union.

It also takes into account device registration and IoT usage.

Support for cyber security systems requires close cooperation between members of the Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT), such as the Thailand Telecom Computer Emergency Response Team (TTC-CERT) and the Thailand Banking Computer Emergency Response Team (TB-CERt). He said.

Chayakrit Asvathitanont, Dean of the Faculty of Innovation at Thammasat University, pointed out that the academic community attaches great importance to security standards in relation to the adoption of 5G in the digital age.

He said scholars want close cooperation between stakeholders in promoting 5G cybersecurity efficiently.

