Google offers scholarships to women studying computer science: qualification criteria and other details





Google, the American tech giant, has introduced the Generation Google Scholarship for women studying computer science. Scholarships are open to all students who meet the basic requirements. The final application date for the Generation Google Scholarship is December 10.

Selected students will receive $ 1,000 in the 2022-2023 academic year. Scholarships are awarded based on diversity, fairness and unity, innovation, and the strength of each candidate’s commitment to academic performance.

Applicants must demonstrate leadership and show a passion for improving representatives of undervalued groups in computer science and technology.

Who can apply?

Applicants must currently be enrolled as full-time students with a bachelor’s degree in the 2021-2022 academic year

To complete the scholarship program, the applicant must be a sophomore at an accredited university in the Asia Pacific region.

Studying computer science, computer engineering, or closely related technical disciplines

Show a strong academic record

Application process:

Applicants will be asked to complete an online application that includes:

General background information (contact information and details about current and destination universities, etc.)

Resume / CV emphasizing participation in technology projects and community engagement

Transcript from current institution (and previous institution, if applicable)

Answers to two short-answer essay questions (see below)

15-minute meeting and greetings per participant in the candidate list “

Google Online Challenge (Challenge invitation will be sent 5-7 business days after application deadline)

Note: The Google Online Challenge only serves as an additional data point when reviewing your application as a whole.

Essay question:

The questions in the following two short-answer essays are aimed at assessing diversity, fairness, inclusiveness, and commitment to economic needs. Each answer to the following two questions must be written in English and must be 400 words or less.

1) What are the key challenges that women in the technology industry may face? And what do you think you are part of the solution to this challenge? Keep in mind that the impact can occur in different ways and at different scales.

2) How will receiving this scholarship affect your education? Describe the circumstances that affect your scholarship needs and the educational goals you can achieve with this scholarship.

Before you start the application, be prepared to upload the following:

PDF copy of resume

PDF copy of current or latest transcript (can be unofficial)

PDF copy of the answers for the two short answers.

Selected recipients will receive instructions from Google on how to receive the prize.

Subscribe to the Mint newsletter

*Please enter a valid email address

* Thank you for subscribing to the newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download the app now!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.livemint.com/education/news/google-is-offering-scholarships-to-women-studying-computer-science-generation-google-scholarship-eligibility-criteria-and-other-details-11636340092882.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos