Tencent Partners with Asian Digital Finance Institute to Lead FinTech Innovation in Asia





Develop deeper capabilities and build leadership pipelines to support the needs of local digital financial services

Singapore, November 8, 2021 / PRNewswire / -Tencent announces partnership with Asian Digital Finance Institute (AIDF), a collaborative research institute within the National University of Singapore (NUS), at the 2021 Singapore Fintech Festival Announced. Founded by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), the National Research Foundation (NRF), and NUS. Under the partnership, Tencent Financial Technology (FiT) and AIDF will work together in the areas of research, education and entrepreneurship to better support the fast-growing Asian digital financial industry.

The parties will work together to bring thought leadership to the fintech community and build a fintech leadership pipeline in the region. In addition to hosting industry events and custom training programs, the areas of collaboration include:

Expanding Knowledge Expertise in Fintech Research: Tencent FiT and AIDF conduct research on deep-tech solutions that address real-world problems. The study focuses on areas such as cross-border payments for the continued growth of the industry and the benefit of society.

Developing FinTech Talent Pools in Singapore: Tencent FiT and AIDF offer select training and development initiatives for employees, as well as internship programs for AIDF students.

Promoting Innovation in the Asian FinTech Scene: An annual research challenge contest will be jointly launched for AIDF students and FinTech start-ups participating under the AIDF Incubator Program.

“In recent years, with digital acceleration, FinTech’s outlook has gained a lot of momentum in the region. Through our partnership with AIDF, we will develop the next generation of human resources with a global perspective and promote finance in Asia. We want to support our smart city initiatives. Innovation and leadership in the fintech industry, ”said Forest Lin, Corporate Vice President and President of Tencent Financial Technology, Tencent. “We are working with local regulators, research institutes and businesses to seek innovative solutions to their problems and help them stay competitive in and out of the market. “

The story continues

“The joint initiative with Tencent aims to develop the next generation of fintech leaders and contributors in the region with both technical and industry expertise. This collaboration is cutting-edge. It will also help advance digital financial technology in Asia and advance FinTech Frontier in Asia, “said Duan Jin-Chuan, Executive Director of the Institute for Asian Digital Finance, National University of Singapore.

In recent years, Asia has grown into one of the innovation hotspots of the FinTech Revolution. According to data from the latest EY Global FinTech Adoption Index survey, Asia maintains global leadership in fintech adoption, with Singapore achieving a 67% adoption rate. Over the last two years, consumer utilization of FinTech services has doubled across major Asian markets. As Asia pushes the boundaries of digital transformation innovation, the Tencent FiT-AIDF partnership will drive advances in the regional financial services industry through customized programs and sharing of expertise.

About Tencent

Tencent uses technology to enrich the lives of Internet users.

Our communication and social services, Weixin and QQ, connect users to each other and use digital content and services both online and offline to make their lives more convenient. Our targeted advertising services help advertisers reach hundreds of millions of consumers in China. FinTech and Business Services support partner business growth and digital upgrades.

Tencent has invested heavily in talent and innovation to actively drive the development of the Internet industry. Tencent was founded in 1998 in Shenzhen, China. The shares of Tencent (00700.HK) are listed on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

About Asian Digital Finance Institute

The Asian Institute of Digital Finance (AIDF) is a university-level institute at the National University of Singapore (NUS), co-founded by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), the National Research Foundation (NRF), and NUS. ..

AIDF aims to be a sort leader, FinTech knowledge hub, and site for developing digital financial technology and developing current and future FinTech researchers and practitioners in Asia.

Source Tencent

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/tencent-partners-asian-institute-digital-031500108.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos