Israeli innovation is driving the next generation of automotive mobility





The day is approaching. A new era of mobility awaits. For years, we have imagined and planned the future of self-driving cars. With the dynamic rise of Tesla and other EV makers and improved battery and data insight technology, adding it to the still insane future possibilities, the next-generation car will look very bright. ..

Still, there are many challenges on the road to success, but new technologies offer innovative solutions to make your drive a little smoother. From a way to feel the way to secure cyberspace for autonomous mobility, Israeli companies are developing technologies to power the next wave of cars.

Shift to gear

Just last year, I witnessed a representative of the Israeli AutoTech ecosystem ringing the Wall Street bell. These included companies such as Innoviz and Otonomo. The other one was REE Automotive, the developer of electric vehicles.

REE is innovating tomorrow’s zero-emission vehicles. REE’s goal is to enable global mobility companies to build electric or self-driving cars of any size or shape for any application and any target market. The company’s REEcorner technology packs traditional vehicle drive components (steering, brakes, suspension, powertrain, and control) into the wheel arch, enabling the industry’s flattest EV platform. Fully scalable and fully modular, REE offers complete vehicle design freedom, increased space and volume with minimal footprint, reduced TCO, reduced development time, ADAS compatibility, reduced maintenance, global We offer the benefits of multiple customers, including compliance with safe safety standards.

Lightweight and flat EV platform credit: Yoram Ashheim

Headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, with subsidiaries in the United States, United Kingdom and Germany. REE was founded in 2011 by CTO Ahishay Sardes and CEO Daniel Barel. The company has its own Cap Ex-light manufacturing model that leverages the existing production lines of Tier 1 partners. REE’s technology is in a position to break new ground in e-Mobility, with its unique value proposition and commitment to excellence.

SAIPS

SAIPS is a problem solver in the fields of computer vision and machine learning, with core expertise in the design, research, development, and implementation of algorithmic solutions based on deep and reinforcement learning. SAIPS develops real-time algorithms to understand dynamic scenes and uses 2D and 3D sensor data fusion to make the industry’s most difficult actions to recognize, detect, localize, track and predict under adverse conditions. Solve some of the problems.

SAIPS Team Credits: Dana Berman

SAIPS has been a leader in Ford’s self-driving car program since it was acquired by Ford in 2016. During his tenure at Ford, SAIPS succeeded in developing and releasing mapping, recognition, and planning modules that cover the entire range of self-driving car operations. The company was founded in 2013 by CEO Udy Danino, CTO Rotem Littman, and US branch Noga Zieber-Bullkich.

sister in law

Cognata is a global supplier of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and large autonomous robot simulations for the self-driving car market. Cognatas works with leading automotive technology companies and Tier 1 companies around the world to deliver simulation solutions throughout the life cycle of self-driving products, from training to testing to deployment, reducing time-to-market. increase. Time, cost, and safety make physical testing a stand-alone solution that is not possible. Simulation is an essential complement. Cognata provides extensive simulations to responsibly accelerate the time to market for autonomous driving. Deploying a safe and reliable autonomous driving system requires training and testing in an almost infinite number of corner cases, over billions of miles.

Sister-in-law simulation credit: Sister-in-law

Cognata brings the devastating power of artificial intelligence and computer vision to the world of ADAS and autonomous driving simulation, shortening the verification and validation process for years. Cogenta was founded in 2016 by Danny Atzmon, who is also the CEO of the company. To date, the company has raised over $ 23 million in two rounds.

Tactile mobility

Tactile Mobility software provides automakers with the tools to develop the next generation of self-driving cars. The platform uses non-visual sensors such as wheel speed, wheel angle, RPM, gear position, and other data points to collect and analyze primary data for real-time, actionable insights. Tactile mobility insights provide a clear and highly accurate description and analysis of the ever-evolving state of road dynamics, helping vehicles “feel the road” and understand the best preform methods. In addition, the company has demonstrated high-quality data analysis covering a wide range of practical insights, from road planning and management to tire condition and vehicle wear tracking, and willing to car makers, fleet managers and even insurers. Helps improve decisions.

Photo courtesy of Martin Katler / Unsplash

Tactile Mobility was co-founded in 2012 by Boaz Mizrachi, Yossi Shiri, and Alex Ackerman. The company is currently entering new markets through partnerships from Porsche and BMW to municipalities in Europe, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Guard Knox

GuardKnox is an OEM, Tier 1 supplier, and cybertech tier supplier that gives the aftermarket freedom of evolution. GuardKnox provides the know-how, technology and solutions that enable the automotive industry to quickly deliver innovative vehicle features at an affordable evolutionary budget. Starting in the aviation industry, the Guard Knox team integrates full connectivity into an advanced mobile platform by offering a new ultra-fast communication network with a patented service-oriented architecture (SOA), a high-speed database system. I have already experienced the challenge of doing. All high performance computing with secure design software and hardware development.

Founded in 2016 by Israeli Air Force veterans Moshe Shlisel, Dionis Teshler, and Idan Nadav, GuardKnox works with top OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers to support this automotive paradigm shift to service and software-defined vehicles. I am. GuardKnox is based in Israel and has offices in Stuttgart, Germany and Detroit, Michigan.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.geektime.com/israeli-autotech-companies/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos