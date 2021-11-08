India’s electronics manufacturing could reach $ 300 billion by 2025 – OpenGov Asia





Following SingHealth’s data breach in 2018, virtual browsers that allow public healthcare professionals to securely access the Internet on their work computers have been deployed to more than 75% of the sector’s 60,000 employees. I did. According to the latest information from Integrated Health Information Systems (IHiS), a “healthcare virtual browser” that mitigates the threat of cyberattacks is expected to be available to virtually all workers by the end of the year.

With the ever-evolving cyber threats, we are committed to continually improving our cyber security stance.

– IHiS CEO Bruce Liang

This is part of a cyber defense program launched by IHiS in 2019 to strengthen cyber defense in the sector. IHiS oversees the information technology systems of all public health care providers in the country. The Cyber ​​Defense Transformation Program was launched in the aftermath of Singapore’s largest data breach in 2018, when personal information was obtained from 1.5 million SingHealth patients, including Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

“Imagine loading a web page or downloading a file from the Internet like receiving a letter, the server is like a decontamination room, where the letter is opened, only a photo is taken and sent to the recipient. It will be done, “says Gunn. said.

Virtual browsers allow public health employees, including nurses and doctors, to use their work computers to access the Internet through tightly controlled and monitored servers. This makes it less likely that your computer will retrieve and execute harmful files from the Internet. Prior to the 2018 cyberattack, the Ministry of Health (MOH) was experimenting with browsers, according to Gunn.

Public medical computers and devices are blocked from the internet outside certain zones covered by virtual browsers and wireless networks for secure internet surfing. Following SingHealth’s data breach, this precaution has been applied and is currently being implemented throughout the public health sector.

Gunn further said that virtual browsers could be an ideal option for individuals who need intranet and internet access on the same device. According to IHiS, more than 190 initiatives have been completed and 70 more are underway under the Cyber ​​Defense Transformation Program.

According to authorities, the number of cybersecurity measures for public health care has increased since 2019. “More projects are planned to improve cyber defense capabilities,” said Bruce Liang, CEO of IHiS.

The Cyber ​​Security Agency (CSA) has announced a set of toolkits for enterprises, according to a report from OpenGov Asia. It guides cybersecurity issues tailored for senior business leaders, owners’ small businesses, and employees. The new toolkit simplifies cybersecurity and helps businesses make more informed trade-offs between security, system usability, and cost.

Toolkits for enterprise leaders and SME owners provide companies with digital transformation by fostering a culture of cybersecurity and business reasons for business leaders and SME owners to invest in cybersecurity, including streamlining investment in cybersecurity. Focus on how you can enjoy the benefits of.

Employee cybersecurity toolkits are intended to be plugged in and played as an employment program for businesses to raise awareness and conduct cybersecurity training. This content addresses the most common cyber threats faced by employees, such as phishing, as well as practices such as weak cybersecurity and the use of compromised weak passwords. It also encourages employees to learn about cybersecurity and keep cyber secure at work and in their personal lives. This is very important because employees are at the forefront of defense and the key to corporate cybersecurity.

The Singapore government’s efforts to foster a strong spirit of innovation, supported by technological advances and the restructuring of the global supply chain, are closely linked to the ability of domestic companies to learn from these quiet and deadly campaigns that are not exempt. It is related.

Fighting the next generation of cyber threats is not about building walls around our businesses and critical organizations.

