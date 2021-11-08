Samsung Galaxy S22 — 5 features you need to copy from Google Pixel 6





With the launch of the Pixel 6, the next big phone launch is Samsung’s Galaxy S22 series in early 2022. Samsung has undoubtedly completed many details of the next phone, but rumor has it that many components are producing or will be in production. Mon — There are still some things Samsung wants to copy from Google’s playbook.

From camera capabilities to AI, Google far outperforms other Android phone makers in many areas. The latest Pixel lags behind Samsung’s top handsets in terms of battery life and more, but outperforms many of the useful features it offers.

It’s not that Samsung can’t point out the impressive repertoire of the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy Z phones, but Google has perfected it to provide users with something that really enhances the smartphone experience. The call screen function for finding out the Robo caller comes to mind immediately.

Therefore, many of Samsung’s future flagship products may have already been completed, but here are five features of Pixel 6 that we would like to see in a copy of the Galaxy S22.

Smarter camera features

First and foremost, Google has an Android photo crown. In our tests (and some third-party tests), the Pixel 6 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max hit evenly in most situations. Where one is leading, the other is not too late.

Samsung has some rationale for rivaling or defeating the Pixel 6 Pro. It starts with photo post-processing and image quality. Over the last few years, Samsung phones have become too supersaturated and fantastic in their photos. As recently as the Galaxy Z Flip 3, Samsung’s effectiveness remains strong. Images may not look very realistic when compared to the Pixel 6 Pro.

(Image credit: Tom’s Guide)

Google tends to look too natural, and photos can look pale if the scene itself isn’t very interesting. In such cases, Samsung can stay ahead by boosting colors to make the final image more attractive. However, this is a rare case and I would like to lower the tone of the Galaxy S22. If Samsung wants its latest flagship to be a mature camera phone, it needs to reduce saturation.

But not only that, Google offers additional features like the Magic Eraser. This is a truly innovative feature that allows you to quickly remove objects from your photos. This isn’t perfect and can be a bit confusing for nearby objects or objects with a lot of background texture, but it works with a probability of about 80% to 85%.

(Image credit: Tom’s Guide)

Samsung offers great features such as director mode, which allows you to record video from the rear and front cameras at the same time, and zoom lock, which stabilizes the zoomed-in viewfinder for a clearer image.

I think Samsung has improved a lot with cameras these days, but Google has improved that much in most cases. It doesn’t hurt Samsung to do what Google is doing and provides more people with a great mobile photography experience.

Voice dictation

Voice dictation is a feature of all smartphones these days, but Google has made a big difference with the Pixel 6. Not only does the phone understand you better, but it also makes Pixel 6 very accurate by dictating and sending text using voice. The assistant can better capture the right words based on the context (including choosing the right contacts) and automatically insert punctuation marks.

It was pretty nice and turned me into a fan of speech to text. And then there’s Google’s Recorder app. This can be a very accurate copy of what you say. This is very useful for meetings when you have difficulty concentrating.

In contrast, Samsung has a dictation that we are accustomed to. It’s nothing special, and I hope the Galaxy S22 catches up with Google here.

Improved call function

No one gets closer to the amazing calling features that Google offers on Pixel smartphones. Call Screen, Hold for Me, Wait Times, and Direct My Call all provide a much easier way to make calls, especially with businesses.

(Image credit: Tom’s Guide)

The call screen allows you to screen for calls (see figure). Here we need to explain why the caller is making a call before introducing himself and deciding whether to answer the call. It can be pretty funny — you can make people think it’s your voice email, you might get people to curse you, or you’re a spammer who gives up quickly Will get.

With Hold for Me, the assistant holds the line and sends a ping when the person picks you up. WaitTimes, a new feature in Pixel 6, provides an estimate of how long you want to keep your line based on historical data. Direct My Call also posts these nasty menu options so you can see which one you need instead of remembering them all.

Since these are really Pixel killer apps, Samsung may be in a position to offer some of these.

Low price

(Image credit: Tom’s Guide)

This is pretty easy — Google has priced the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Regular models start at $ 599, Pro starts at $ 899, and Google has the highest flagship value of any Android smartphone. The rumored Galaxy S21 FE may be the company’s attempt to offer a more affordable phone, but Samsung needs to answer this in kind.

This could be the cause of the loss, as Samsung exceeded $ 1,000 a few years ago. The Galaxy S21 dialed back to $ 799. This was a good start, but the Pixel 6 Pro offers more for an additional $ 100. Samsung more justifies the probably higher starting price of the Galaxy S22 Plus / Pro and Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Longer security support

Google and Samsung are very close. Both companies support mobile phones more than other Android device makers, but Google has extended the Pixel 6’s lifespan to a five-year security patch and acknowledges that it has extended support for Tensor processors. Unfortunately, Google hasn’t promised a platform update for Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro for more than three years, but hopes it will change in the next few years.

Samsung has a standard policy of 3 years Android update and 4 years mobile phone security patch. That’s great, and Samsung deserves praise for it. But as Google has been pushing the patch for five years, we hope Samsung will follow suit.

Galaxy S22 outlook

(Image credit: Tom’s Guide)

Just a few months after the launch of the Galaxy S22, most of its feature sets may already be complete. Still, Samsung has the potential to make software-related improvements, such as camera-related and security patches. It’s unlikely that you’ll soon find something AI-based, like the Pixel 6’s calling and voice dictation features.

The Galaxy S22 will be the premier Android smartphone in the first half of 2022, and many may buy one of the models. For the benefit of our customers, Samsung recommends that Pixel 6 work properly and implement it on their mobile phones.

