A New Era of Retail and Flexibility — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





Adyen UK, Managing Director, Colin Neil

Retailers have experienced extensive turmoil over the last five to ten years. And now, Covid’s pandemic is fueling the biggest sea changes in retail in the last century.

Decades of innovation and adoption of new technologies took place in months. McKinsey calls it Quickening. Ten years of e-commerce growth took place in the United States alone in just three months, with 75% of consumers experimenting with different stores, websites and brands in 2020.

Not surprisingly, clothing sales declined at the start of the pandemic, while other categories such as groceries, alcohol and home refurbishment materials increased.

As Britain moved in and out of the blockade, retailers were forced to close stores for extended periods of time. Not surprisingly, the transition to online shopping was noticeable.

By February 2021, 75% of consumers said they were shopping more online than before during the pandemic.

Somewhat counterintuitive, during the pandemic, retailers had the opportunity to reach more customers than ever before, even in small independent stores that have an online presence to serve their customers.

As the number of online merchants increased, consumers were given more choices than ever before. The availability of this large number of products also caused intensified competition, and niche independent stores were able to compete with the established chains on Digital High Street.

Merchants have been forced to provide a quick, easy, and enjoyable checkout flow to satisfy their customers.

What you see from Quickening is which trends are reversed and which are permanent shifts. Here are three things that will be permanent equipment in the retail industry.

Change is the only constant

According to a 2020 Adyens survey, 31% of people are less likely to shop in-store because of the positive experience of shopping online during a pandemic.

In addition, 72% of these consumers want retailers who launched their online services during the pandemic to continue their services over the long term.

This does not mean that High Street is seeing its very proud death.

In fact, the pandemic inevitably accelerated the move to online shopping, but a 2021 survey found that 54% of British people prefer to shop in-store, a similar survey conducted last year. Then it was 50%.

Therefore, businesses need to ensure that their omni-channel strategy is watertight in order to accommodate those who want to shop in-store but appreciate the convenience of online retailing and serve their priorities.

Retailers have used lockdown time to make changes to improve the customer experience that goes unnoticed by consumers.

In an April survey of non-essential retailers just reopening, 24% of respondents saw retailers creating links between physical and online stores, and 22% were in-store shopping. We noticed efforts to improve the experience and found that 21% used technology to appreciate retailers. Reduce physical touch points.

Platform continues to rise

Platforms and marketplaces are not new. eBay, Etsy, Not On The High Street and more have been around for years.

The pandemic has increased sales from platforms around the world, and its market and payment capabilities are ideal for retailers looking to sell online, but with the resources to develop their own e-commerce portal. is not.

