Google answers complaints about Pixel 6 fingerprint sensor





Owners of Google’s new Pixel 6 smartphones are complaining about the slow response time of the in-screen fingerprint sensor or that it doesn’t work at all.

This is the real pain in the neck (or finger) when more and more desperately pushing the display to access the new Google handset and many owners have to tap the PIN.

Google, discovered by Engadget, finally acknowledged the issue on Sunday, November 7, but the company didn’t provide an exact fix.

Google said it’s sorry for the hassle in response to a tweet from the Pixel 6 owner called Ian who complained that the problem was ruining his experience on the new phone. T: The Pixel 6 fingerprint sensor utilizes an enhanced security algorithm. In some cases, these additional protections may take longer to verify or require more direct contact with the sensor.

We’re sorry for the inconvenience. The Pixel 6 fingerprint sensor utilizes an enhanced security algorithm. In some cases, these additional protections may take longer to verify or require more direct contact with the sensor. Try the troubleshooting steps: https: //t.co/uTbifE5Uyo. thank you. ^ Levis

— Made By Google (@madebygoogle) November 6, 2021

No, there is no mention of software fixes that Ian said he wanted. Also, Google does not suggest that there is something wrong with the new phone.

The company instructed Ian to check the list of troubleshooting tips, but later stated that none of them worked, adding that the sensor was still very inaccurate.

He uses a screen protector on the Pixel 6 and Google says it makes the sensor more responsive when the protector is on the display.[設定]/[ディスプレイ]/[詳細](Accessible from) has been activated. However, the problem did not go away.

Andy Boxall, senior mobile writer for Digital Trends, pointed out the same issue in a recent hands-on review of the Pixel 6 Pro, explaining that the sensor is slow and unreliable despite several print registrations.

Since this is the first Pixel smartphone to use an in-screen fingerprint sensor, there is concern that Google may have failed a thorough test before its release. The Pixel 5 had a sensor mounted on the back of the device, while the Pixel 4 used facial recognition.

We contacted Google to see if we could provide more information about this issue and if we were considering updating the software. We will update this article as soon as we get back to you.

Did you encounter other issues with your Pixel 6? Then we may have a fix for you.

