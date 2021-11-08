SHRMLabs and Techstars partners support innovation in the workplace





Through SHRMLabs, the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) announces a partnership with Techstars Workforce Development Accelerator to identify and support innovative technologies that address labor market challenges.

SHRMLabs is SHRM’s Workplace Innovation Hub and Venture Capital Division.

Guillermo Corea, Managing Director of SHRM Labs, said:

Techstars is an investor and accelerator for an early-stage technology company founded in Boulder, Colorado. Taylor McLemore, Managing Director of TechstarsWorkforceDevelopmentAccelerator, spoke with SHRM Online about the program, how to identify award-winning startups, and partnerships with SHRM. ..

SHRM Online: What is Techstars Workforce Development Accelerator?

McLemore: The Techstars Workforce Development Accelerator is one of the many Techstars 3-month accelerators in operation around the world. The concept of this intensive program is to bring together and support a group of startup founders, raise funds, access mentorship, and participate in the Techstars network for the rest of their lives. Over 6,000 startup founders join Techstars Accelerators around the world, building companies in industries ranging from space to fintech to environmental sustainability.

Our workforce development accelerators are particularly invested in startups that enable human potential through work. This includes education technology companies focused on workforce education, job tech start-ups that use technology to improve job seekers’ connections with employers, and future ventures to build employer solutions. included. Examples of our portfolio include Mentor Space, a community-driven mentorship platform designed to make it easier for businesses to attract, hire, and retain undervalued talent. TiLT, a company that revolutionizes employee vacations. Honest Jobs, a venture company that helps people affected by the criminal justice system find employment quickly.

SHRM Online: What are the important attributes to look for when choosing a startup to work with?

McLemore: We focus on the founding team above all else. Our goal is to identify the founders of startups that are building ventures that are extremely valuable economically and have the potential to create comprehensive value for a wide range of stakeholders. For example, if a startup founder is building a solution for their employer, they will find that they are balancing their value proposition to their employer with their agent’s agency. Looking at the founding team, belief and tenacity are important because it takes years to create a company that solves difficult and important problems. These founders are energized and awakened by their mission. They show a natural responsibility to manage the myriad details needed to achieve success and have the tenacity to continue when the times are tough. The founder’s belief is a stronger motive than financial gain.

We have the concept of “fitting the founder’s opportunity”. The idea is to identify a strong answer to this question. Why is this founding team building solutions to important and difficult problems? We find that founders with living experience interacting with the problem are generally the differentiators. For example, if the founder has previously been imprisoned and has ongoing challenges in finding a job after liberation, he has a competitive advantage in building a solution for others facing that situation. There is sex.

The most important thing to remember is that technology is a tool. Technology is most powerful when used to build human-centric solutions. This is broadly true, but important for the HR technology space. A deep understanding of the challenges facing HR teams and employees is where all value creation must begin.

SHRM Online: What are some of the plans to support the partnership between SHRM Labs and Techstars?

McLemore: Collaboration started at SHRM Annual Conference & Expo 2021 (SHRM21). The Techstars Network and SHRM Challenge Cup companies have come together to share their products and services in the Workforce Innovation Zone from SHRM Labs and Techstars. This dedicated space at SHRM21 created an opportunity for SHRM members to engage with innovators in the HR Technology Space and share ideas and potential solutions for HR professionals. We will look for opportunities to further improve connectivity between SHRM members and HR technology innovators at upcoming SHRM meetings and events. Together, we will publish the State of Workplace Tech report and launch the Workplace Tech Council in 2022. Finally, we will work with the Workplace Tech Learning series to help develop tech-savvy HR talent.

