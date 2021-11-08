Stanford University Student Venture Recognized as Top 100 Global Education Innovation





Founded by Stanford MBA student Rahul Adhikari, the ed-tech International Changemaker Olympiad (ICO) has been recognized as one of the Top 100 Global Education Innovations for its transformational efforts in Helsinki’s education. India’s Bangalore (NewsVoir) International Changemaker Olympics (ICO) is a global educational technology organization founded by Stanford MBA student and Indian IIT Gold Medalist Rahul Adhikari, and is one of the top 100 globals at the Hundr ED2021 Innovation Summit. It has emerged as an educational innovation. Last November 5th in Helsinki, Finland, a destructive effort in the field of education was praised. ICO has emerged as a top innovation from a total of 2657 educational institutions in more than 50 countries around the world. Innovation has been recognized based on its impact and scalability around the world. Based in Finland, HundrED is a non-profit organization specializing in educational innovation that works with a global community of educational professionals to showcase the 100 most influential and scalable innovations that address the greatest challenges in education. Announced the top of the HundrED Global Collection 2022 Report. International Changemaker Olympiad (ICO) (www.ico-official.org) allows school children to initiate social initiatives to address real-life issues at home, at school, or in the community, thereby allowing children to socialize. A positive difference in the world while allowing us to grow into a conscious and responsible citizen. To date, more than 25,000 students from more than 23 cities in India have participated in the ICO, saving 4 million liters of water in public toilets, rescuing 300 injured animals from city streets and rupees 1 million. Has produced a great deal of social impact, such as procuring. For NGOs. Rahul Adhikari is honored to receive the shared recognition news and recognize the ICO as one of the world’s top educational innovations. In today’s difficult times, we all need to develop the mindset of changemakers and create positive changes around them. That’s what the ICO has been working on, and this perception will amplify our cross-border influence. Crystal Green, Principal Investigator for HundrEDs, says that while the world is changing faster than schools, beautiful things are still happening in education around the world. This would not have existed without innovators who have long invested in building and improving education. We would like to express our sincere gratitude to all of you for your efforts and ask for your cooperation for a brighter future. The Top 100 Global Education Innovations are one of the many global recognitions the ICO has received and previously won the London Education Oscar and Singapore Young Social Entrepreneur Awards.Image: ICO founder and current Stanford MBA student Rahul Adhikari speaks at an event at PWR PWR in London

