FITC celebrates its 40th anniversary and leads the knowledge solutions industry through technology and innovation





Since its founding 40 years ago, FITC, a world-class innovation-driven and technology-driven knowledge laboratory, has developed and built the capacity of resources for financial services and other economic sectors to develop and build the capabilities of people, good organizations and even technology. A better organization for innovation.

Foresighted organizations have embraced agile new thinking, furthering the work of transformation, especially in the last two years, which has positioned the organization as a leader in the knowledge sector and has won various global awards and is amazing. We have continued our journey of change. recognition. This was revealed at a recent press conference on the 40th anniversary of the organization in Lagos.

FITC’s Managing Director / CEO, Chizor Malize, who spoke with journalists at the session, was driven by the need for ingenuity and market integration to keep FITC an agile and dynamic organization, innovative and uninterrupted. He said he developed and launched a robust digital platform. A knowledge solution to its diverse stakeholders, reaching more than 200,000 participants across 3,500 organizations from six continents, including Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, South America and Oceania.

At the age of 40 this year, FITC, as an innovation-driven organization, has recreated platforms and processes and launched a new FITC Digital Learning portfolio to meet the current needs of stakeholders while learning from anywhere. Our innovative continent-focused e-learning program has permeated several African countries and top corporate organizations, influencing and forming ideas among C-Suite executives. She also said senior and middle-level leadership and other sectors of the economy that support and strengthen skills across the financial services sector.

Further speaking, Malize brings the future of work and business to the curriculum of programs through an organizational innovation mindset, deep market insights, and a world-class approach to program design thinking. She said the institute is currently focused on developing new products, expanding into new markets, growing businesses through digital transformation and restructuring operations, and engaging people and delivering superior services. I did.

In addition to technology, we have applied the principles of agility throughout the organization, including process innovation, new program development, customer relationship management, and consumer insight analytics. We quickly responded to stakeholder learning and knowledge needs and leveraged technology and innovative knowledge solutions to significantly improve productivity and service delivery, and speed up execution.

Recall that FITC hosted some of Africa’s largest conferences under its redesigned Insight & Policy Advocacy portfolio. The ThinkNnovation Cybersecurity Conference, Employee Experience & Engagement (E3) Conference, and TechNovate FINTECH Conference accommodate 5,000 attendees with compelling features aimed at providing attendees with the ultimate virtual conferencing experience. We are using a custom virtual conferencing platform called Convena, which is a capable platform. Features include innovative features such as login and onboarding, virtual sessions, session screening and live Q & A, chat rooms, event news feeds, contests and marketing, advertising, and sponsor booths. The FITC Covena platform continues to receive enthusiastic reviews from organizational participants, partner board members, and other key stakeholders, positioning FITC as the leader in virtual conferences.

To celebrate its 40th anniversary milestone, Malize has launched a special line-up of commemorative initiatives aimed at influencing the direct community, youth segment, financial services sector, and other economic sectors. Clarified.

To celebrate this important milestone, we launched the FITC Sustainability Initiative with volunteer-led development organization Slum2SchoolAfrica to provide quality education and entrepreneurial skills to underserved children in slams and remote communities. Transform society by providing technology, psychosocial support. Maximize their potential. We are partnering with this transformational organization to empower children and other beneficiaries by leveraging our institution specializing in mentorship to build and develop capabilities. Marize has taught hundreds of children since the partnership began in August.

As part of the anniversary activities, the organization plans to launch the first edition of the FITC Awards for Excellence (FAFE) in November 2021. This award initiative aims to recognize individuals and organizations that have contributed to the development of financial services. The sector is through innovative service offerings and initiatives on service excellence, product innovation, employee involvement, regulatory excellence, sustainability, and impact.

Similarly, the FITC Hackathon Challenge for Youth is set to begin this quarter, and Malize will continue to promote innovative thinking that may further drive growth as part of the organization’s celebrations. He said he was in line with his unwavering commitment to do. With development in Africa, FITC will launch the FITC Hackathon Challenge. Join a two-week innovative collaborative process with teams, young professionals, problem solvers, creative thinkers, professionals from various disciplines, programmers, graphics and online designers, both technical and non-technical. Call for a solution. The most pressing need in Africa was stated by Marize.

At the Grand Finale, the organization hosts a special anniversary summit, followed by cocktail and dinner events in December.

FITC was established in 1981 as a guaranteed limited liability non-profit professional services organization under the Companies Act of 1968. It was created in response to the recommendations of the Pius Okigbo Commission established by the Federal Government of Nigeria. We reviewed the financial services system in 1976.

Under the direct supervision of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the Nigerian Deposit Insurance Authority (NDIC) and the Nigerian Banking Commission, FITC continues to advance knowledge content creatively designed to strengthen Nigeria’s financial system. It is working.

Six strategic pillars of product, process, platform, people, performance and positioning talk about the future of the organization, a blueprint for the organization’s corporate strategy and a five-year plan (2020), especially despite the remarkable achievements across the organization. -2024), and with a new vision of building a world-class innovation-driven technology-driven knowledge organization, FITC is ready to achieve even more in the coming years. To achieve this, we have created a vision that we must be a technology-driven, highly innovative organization to stay relevant and stay ahead. According to Marize, these are already in place to ensure sustainable business performance, success and growth.

The Premier Knowledge Institute has continuously provided industry-related knowledge to experts in the Nigerian financial services sector and other sectors for 40 years. This has helped professionals navigate and advance their careers while building success for member firms through a clear vision and strong enterprise. Values ​​and a culture of excellence.

