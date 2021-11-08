Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro: Change these settings to get the most out of your new Google smartphone





Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.

Andrew Hoyle / CNET

According to CNET reviewers, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Proare are Google’s most important phones to date, offering impressive hardware, top-notch cameras and eye-catching designs. However, to get the most out of your new Pixel smartphone, you’ll need to dig into your settings and make some adjustments.

Some of these changes give the user interface a fresh look, while others help make more use of the Pixel smartphone’s camera and battery. Google has also incorporated some interesting new features into its phone app that make it easy to call a customer service number without waiting for a hold. We’ll also show you how to turn these settings on or off.

Here are the settings that need to be changed immediately on Pixel 6.

Read more: The biggest difference between all Pixel 5 and Pixel 6

Turn on the theme icon to match the app to your wallpaper

One of the biggest features of Android 12 is MaterialYou, which customizes the software’s color palette to match the wallpaper. To enable this, start by long-pressing an empty space on the Pixel 6 home screen. next,[壁紙とスタイル]Tap and[テーマアイコン]Make sure the switch next to is turned on. This will accent some icons and certain elements of your app, such as Gmail, Google Play Store, and Google Chrome, with colors that match your wallpaper.

You can match the Pixel 6 app icon with the wallpaper.

Use Lisa Eadicicco / CNET quick phrases to close alarms and calls without saying “Hey, Google”

We were all there. It’s 6 am. The alarm clock starts ringing and there is almost no energy reaching the mobile phone. Google makes this a bit easier with Pixel 6 by allowing you to pause or clear the alarm by simply saying “snooze” or “stop” without the need for the “Hey, Google” trigger phrase. You can do the same for a phone call by saying “answer” or “deny” without grabbing the device.

To turn this on[設定]Open the menu and[アプリ]Choose. next,[アシスタント]Select and[クイックフレーズ]Tap. You will see alarms and timers, as well as incoming call options. To enable this feature, tap the switch next to each.

The quick phrase feature allows you to clear the alarm and answer the call without using Google’s wake word.

Lisa Eadicicco / CNET Google Assistant waits for you and transcribes the autophone menu

Tired of holding? Try using Google’s Hold For Me feature. This feature puts the Google Assistant on hold and notifies you when a customer representative is available. You can also turn on Direct My Call if you don’t want to remember the number you want to punch the next time you get an automatic voice prompt. This will post the automatic menu so you don’t have to remember the number you press to get to the correct extension.

Both of these features can be accessed from the Pixel 6 Phone app. Open the Phoneapp and tap the three dots in the upper right corner to get started.[設定]If you select[アシスト]Below the section[保留]When[ダイレクトマイコール]Is displayed.

The Direct My Call feature seems promising, but at the moment it only works with English toll-free numbers. Transcription can be a bit confusing, as many autophone menus usually also read Spanish options.

The Google Assistant can post automatic menus when you call a toll-free number, but only in English.

Choose to extend Lisa Eadicicco / CNET battery life or improve performance

Google’s Pixel smartphones can optimize battery life depending on how you use your smartphone. This is a nice benefit, but you may want to turn this feature off to improve device performance. This setting[設定]Open the menu and[バッテリー]Select and[適応設定]You can turn it on or off at any time by tapping.

The Pixel 6 can optimize the battery based on your smartphone usage.

Turn on smart storage so you don’t run out of Lisa Eadicicco / CNET capacity

If you take a lot of photos and videos, you know how valuable your device’s storage space is. One way to deal with this issue is to have your Pixel smartphone automatically delete old photos to free up space. When this feature is enabled, if your smartphone has less than 25% storage, your Pixel device will erase the photos backed up to your Google Photos account that have been on your device for 60 days.

To turn this on[設定]Open and[ストレージ]Select,[空き容量を増やす]Tap. Then tap the menu icon in the upper left corner and[設定]Choose. Toggle the switch next to smart storage.

Google’s smart storage feature will automatically delete old photos to save space.

Optimize Pixel photo and video storage with Lisa Eadicicco / CNET Storage Saver

If you want to save space, you have another option. Enable Storage Saver on your Pixel device. This will change settings that use a lot of storage, such as saving RAW images as JPEGs or recording videos in 1080p instead of 4K. If you’re more interested in saving space than using the highest resolution possible, we recommend that you try this.

Launch Cameraapp and tap the settings gear in the upper left corner. next,[その他の設定]Tap and[デバイスストレージ]Choose. Toggle the switch next to the storage saver.

Pixel can also change certain media settings to optimize storage.

Lisa Eadicicco / CNET Customize what happens when you press the volume key while taking a photo

You can use the volume buttons to take pictures, adjust the zoom, and control the volume on your Pixel device. Open Cameraapp and press the settings icon,[その他の設定]Choose. next,[ジェスチャー]Select and[音量キーアクション]Select and select the option of your choice.

You can customize the volume key of Pixel6.

Make sure the Lisa Eadicicco / CNET Pixel screen automatically switches orientation as needed

When you have your phone in landscape mode to watch a video, there is little more annoyance than leaving your phone in portrait mode. To avoid this on Pixel 6[設定]Open the menu and[表示]Select,[画面の自動回転]Tap. You can also turn on face detection for more accurate auto-rotation. According to Google, the images used for face detection are not stored or sent to the company.

Be sure to switch the screen orientation when you need the Pixel.

Identify nearby songs on the Lisa Eadicicco / CNET lock screen

Ever heard a song playing in a restaurant and wondered what it was called? The Google Pixel device recognizes the song and can display the song and artist’s name on the lock screen of your smartphone.[設定]Open the menu and[表示]Select,[画面をロック]Tap.[再生中]Press,[近くで再生されている曲を特定する]Toggle the switch next to to on.

Pixel 6 can display the track titles and artists of songs playing nearby.

Lisa Eadicicco / CNET Choose whether to scroll smoothly or extend battery life

Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro can increase refresh rates, speed scrolling and smooth animations. This makes the software more responsive. The Pixel 6 can increase the refresh rate up to 90Hz, while the Pixel 6 Pro can increase it up to 120Hz. However, you may want to turn this feature off because it uses more battery power.

To access this option[設定]Open the menu and[表示]Choose.[スムーズ表示]Scroll down to and toggle the switch on or off.

With the Pixel 6, you can choose to increase the screen refresh rate or maximize battery life.

Add captions to Lisa Eadicicco / CNET videos, podcasts and phones

Google’s live captioning feature generates captions for the media being played on your device, and works with older pixels dating back to second-generation models. This is an accessibility feature that is also useful if you are stuck without headphones and need to listen to video or podcast content in public. To turn it on, press the volume button and tap the live caption icon, which looks like a balloon. Keep in mind that Live Caption allows you to use additional battery resources.

Google’s live captioning technology adds captions to the audio being played on your device.

Edit Lisa Eadicicco / CNET quick settings for easy access to shortcuts

Pull down from the top of the screen to launch the quick settings menu. Tap the pencil icon to edit this menu and add the settings you use most often. Google offers a variety of options, from battery savers to enabling or disabling microphones and accessing alarms. Of course, classic items such as airplane mode, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi are also here.

These are just a few of the many configuration shortcuts available in Pixel 6.

Lisa Eadicicco / CNET

Looking for other advice on other Google devices? Find tips on how to make your Chromebook more productive and get the most out of Google Nest.

Get the CNET HowTo Newsletter

Receive expert tips on using phones, computers, smart home gear and more. Delivered on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/tech/mobile/pixel-6-and-pixel-6-pro-change-these-settings-to-get-most-out-of-your-new-google-phone/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos