China’s aviation industry and technology acquisition by China





This in the aviation sector, as China relies heavily on the acquisition of technology through individual unethical channels, affecting the image and credibility of Chinese companies and professionals operating abroad. Reaching a level of proficiency has never been easier. Technology acquisition process And knowledge from different parts of the world not only brings detention and prosecution to several Chinese involved in such procurement, but also cautious Western companies in dealing with Chinese companies. Nevertheless, the Chinese state continues to pursue this approach to technology, despite the aggressive secret acquisition process damaging China’s image at the international level. The Chinese Communist Party continues to encourage the large-scale movement of Chinese students, professionals and professionals abroad, who can meet national requirements primarily aimed at facilitating the improvement of technology and knowledge. We participate in well-known institutions and companies. When learning sensitive skills. While encouraging talented students and technical professionals from a variety of PLA-linked facilities to participate in research and research at prominent international organizations through scholarships and contracts, important products and space technologies We are seeking to acquire foreign manufacturing companies through direct funding from such institutions. As far as possible. In such cases, the Chinese can manage to get the most out of the deal by securing the space needed to get the most out of the deal. Access to sensitive technologies is the only way to obtain them, given that they are difficult and difficult because they contain them. Is to steal. Although not elaborating on that, the message is very much that the Chinese people are left to rely on some means to acquire important technology from abroad and will be rewarded according to the risks involved in the process. I am clarifying. In a recent economic espionage case, U.S. Justice was convicted on November 5 by a Chinese intelligence officer in the U.S. Federal Economic Spy Court allegedly boosting efforts to steal technology from U.S. and French aerospace companies. .. The accused Xu Yanjun is an employee of the Jiangsu Foreign Intelligence Service of MSS, the foreign intelligence department of the Chinese security agency. According to the US Department of Justice, prosecutions can be sentenced to up to 15 years in prison, fines of up to $ 5 million, and other prosecutions can be sentenced to up to 10 years in prison. Xu was part of a team of 11 Chinese nationals. In 2018, it was confirmed that it was involved in a long-term plan to steal technology from US airline GE Aviation and French Safran group. The two companies were working on a project aimed at enabling the technology merger of high-end engine products aimed at by the Chinese. According to accusations filed against Xu, he sought to steal technology specifically related to GE Aviation’s dedicated combined aircraft engine fans. China’s strategy for sensitive technology acquisition through acquisitions of foreign companies has been in place since 2005, when China began aggressively pursuing policies targeting European research-based innovation companies. An eye to acquire them by funding or forming a joint venture with them. They funded some of these institutions to facilitate experiments and research on various topics. The Made in China 2025 initiative by China provided the perfect alibi for such a move. Between 2016-18, more than 100 German companies were acquired by Chinese companies. , Most of them are state-owned. Over a period of time, Chinese companies have acquired more than 300 European companies in addition to establishing joint ventures with the same number of companies. The Chinese are measuring the economic curves of European countries and are moving wisely to invest in or acquire companies when they are difficult to survive due to a variety of factors. Most of these partnerships and acquisitions have brought significant benefits to China. China’s defense and aviation industry is growing significantly due to the transfer of important technology and knowledge. There is parallel growth between technology acquisition patterns and the modernization and growth of China’s defense industry, especially the aviation and space sectors. Further that such activities are carried out unimpeded by the fact that there is virtually no effective mechanism in the EU system to monitor the types of technology transferred in terms of their ultimate usefulness by China. It is now possible. A typical example of a significant technology acquisition by China is the acquisition of China. Of FACCAG, a sensitive Austrian company that manufactures composites for use in the aviation industry. The company was a major supplier of such products to Boeing, Airbus, Bombardier, and many other aviation manufacturers. In 2009, as a result of consistent efforts, China’s Xi’an Aircraft Industry (Group) Company Ltd became the majority owner of Austrian aviation suppliers. FACCAG. This gives Chinese companies access to key aviation technologies, including sensitive composites manufactured by the company, which reduce the total weight of the aircraft body by several times. Shortly thereafter, China’s aviation industry grew significantly, especially since 2012, but FACC was hit by an email scam sent by Hong Kong in 2016, ultimately damaging its business with China. I also learned that there is a possibility of giving. It is based in China, which caused the company a loss of 50 million euros. A scam known as a “fake presidential case” in which the company’s top executives seemingly receive emails from their bosses to send certain funds to external agencies led to the dismissal of FACC Walter Stephan’s then CEO and CFO. .. In times and times of difficult challenges that China faces from the West in all respects and in line with Xi Jinping’s policy of building a confident and assertive China, there are more proactive means for China to acquire technology. Will be. The power of such individuals who continue to innovate and grow in the field of technology acquisition through the S of technology acquisition than already practiced, which gatekeepers in most countries may not be aware of or prepared for. Teels means by building a powerful army in. Regulators and observers around the world must continue to pay attention to these realities.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sify.com/finance/chinese-aviation-industry-and-tech-acquisition-by-china-news-international-vlifbHjgidjff.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos