OmniVision Announces New Image Sensor and Bridge Chip





OmniVision Technologies, the developer of advanced digital imaging solutions, has launched the OVMed OH0FA image sensor and OAH0428 bridge chip for endoscopes and catheters.

The OH0FA image sensor provides a resolution of 720×720 at 30 frames per second (fps), the highest resolution available for ENT, heart, joint, OB-GYN, and uterorenal endoscopy, allowing surgeons to perform early stage disease. Allows you to check and diagnose. Developed specifically for 720×720 resolution compatibility, the OAH0428 bridge chip enables analog-to-digital conversion and a variety of analog and digital input and output flexibility.

Ehsan Ayar, Health Product Marketing Manager at OmniVision, said: Based on this feedback, the OH0FA image sensor is designed to provide the highest resolution with the highest possible frame rate, and frame rate at a lower resolution to accommodate procedures of different requirements. Has the flexibility to raise. In addition, the OAH0428 bridge chip is used to incorporate a high level of flexibility.

The 720×720 OH0FA resolution represents a dramatic increase compared to the 400×400 previous generation image sensor OVM6946. OH0FA offers a range of optional resolution and frame rate combinations based on procedural requirements: 720×720 at 30 fps, 600×600 at 40 fps, or 400×400 at 60 fps. The device’s high signal-to-noise ratio provides clearer, clearer images with superior color fidelity, allowing surgeons to see the most realistic images to improve diagnosis and treatment of disease.

The OH0FA is a 1/18 inch optical format 0.93×0.93mm sensor. Its 1.008m pixel size is built on OmniVisions PureCelPlus-S pixel technology. This next-generation pixel technology also provides high color fidelity of 37.5 dB and a signal-to-noise ratio for crisp images. It enables the high full well capacity, zero bloom, and low power consumption of PureCel Plus-OH0FA. A version of OCHFA based on OmniVisions CameraCubeChip technology will be available soon for disposable endoscopes.

Special features of the OAH0428 companion chip include HDR, auto-launch, pseudo-global shutter, enhanced NIR sensitivity, and various security features. Autoclave is possible. The OAH0428 has a unique 4-pin analog interface that can transmit up to 4 meters. Exposure time and gain settings can be sent automatically by the OAH0428 internal AEC / AGC or manually by the host from an external SPI control.

The OmniVisions OVMed product line consists of medical grade components that are certified, certified, and tested. This increases the potential and speed of FDA certification for medical device OEMs, while providing hospitals, surgeons, and patients with high reliability for endoscopic devices.

The OH0FA image sensor and OAH0428 bridge chip can now be sampled in the OmniVisionsh CSPchip scale package with a 100 micron thick cover glass and anti-reflective coating. OmniVision offers evaluation kits with pre-tested OVMed image-signal processors for rapid evaluation and development.

