Roundtable on Intellectual Property / Patent Law





How is your organization involved in the field of intellectual property?

Carey J. Prill: McAndrews, Held & Mallloy is at the forefront of IP and technology law, from a comprehensive patent, trademark, copyright and design portfolio to successful IP litigation. We are trusted by industry-leading companies, as well as companies and innovators of all sizes and virtually all technologies. Clients say they appreciate our collaborative team-based approach and the attention of practical senior lawyers who provide attorney fees for large law firms that exceed budgets. increase. In addition, focusing solely on IP gives clients a competitive advantage in solving IP challenges.

Scott Weingust: Stout provides services to companies, law firms, investment companies, universities, and other nonprofits regarding intellectual property disputes, valuations, loyalty compliance, advisory, and transactions. Our experts will calculate the damages and provide you with expert testimony on the dispute issue. We also evaluate IP for a variety of purposes, including trading, tax planning and compliance, strategic corporate decision making, financing, financial reporting, and bankruptcy. We provide transactional services to clients seeking to sell, buy, or license IP to help businesses analyze their IP portfolio for effective IP management. Finally, our experts perform royalty audits to ensure compliance with existing license agreements.

Marcus Harris: Taft’s IP team consists of more than 80 lawyers focused on providing legal and business strategies to support our clients’ goals. This includes identifying, protecting and enforcing the client’s intellectual property rights, giving the client the freedom to operate in the market. We have extensive experience in litigation involving a wide range of technologies. We also negotiate development, technology transfer and licensing agreements that include a wide range of technologies from different industries.

How has your company’s IP priorities changed over the last year or so?

Prill: More and more companies are applying for patents not only to apply existing IPs, but also to create new technologies and protect those new technologies. Last year, many companies prioritized implementing IP programs throughout the company so that all employees could better understand IP. Many of our new clients are discovering the need to implement IP programs in a more carefully organized way.

Harris: Companies are strategic about the IPs they acquire and the enforcement strategies associated with them. Legal outcomes are always important, but more companies are concerned about the economic and commercial interests associated with their intellectual property strategies and enforcement activities.

Wayngast: Since the inauguration of the Biden administration, the execution of various types of intellectual property transactions has been prioritized in anticipation of the possibility of tax increases. In many cases, a particular IP transaction creates more value for an enterprise when it is executed in a low tax environment than it is when it is executed under a high tax system.

Are patents, on average, more or less valuable today than they were ten years ago?

Harris: Patents continue to be valuable because of the ongoing integration of technology in every aspect of our lives. There are defensive and offensive patent strategies to prevent the infringement of others, but you must be willing to enforce your patent. Some argue that the current US patent system is too costly and time-consuming to be practical, especially for small businesses and independent inventors. There are some truths to that, but patenting gives you a seat at the table. In particular, your IP strategy and patents create value and give investors a guarantee that your ideas will be innovative and competitive. Patents can be essential for financing. In addition, being able to license patents for the innovative and complex technologies you create can be important to take advantage of them and achieve your business goals. Patents continue to be valuable.

Weingust: On average, today’s patents are less valuable than they were ten years ago. Perhaps the biggest contributor to the decline is the American Invents Act, which created a more robust system in which granted patents could be challenged by third parties. With the widespread use of this system, it has been determined that the thousands of previously granted patent claims are no longer valid. From a technical valuation point of view, the passage of the AIA increases the likelihood that the granted patent will be invalidated, creating additional risks and uncertainties, resulting in lower value.

Prill: The value of a patent is very specific to the particular technology covered by the patent claim and the market in which it resides. Today, the most valuable patents usually occur where the unmet needs of customers become apparent. Use technology-based tools and analytics to map industry-wide product innovations, analyze whether competitors are in this area, and identify opportunities to apply for patents to help clients discover this area. We support. It also helps build IP barriers to prevent other companies from entering key technology areas. This is a great opportunity for businesses to obtain valuable patents and increase the value of patents they already have.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.chicagobusiness.com/crains-content-studio/roundtable-intellectual-propertypatent-law

